5 powerful cards for the Community Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

The creators of Clash Royale introduce the Royal Tournament once a month to give players the opportunity to win unique rewards and test new eight-card tournament decks. They recently introduced a new event, the Community Royal Tournament, in which players must win battles without using any community-banned cards.

The leaderboard ranks players based on the number of victories. The top 100 players will receive additional in-game items, such as wild cards and chest keys, as well as a legendary emote. The Community Royal Tournament is described in the game as follows:

"Build a deck without using cards banned by the community! Win as many battles as you can to earn Rewards! Make it to the top 100 to earn an Exclusive Emote + 100000 bonus gold!"

This article will explore the five most powerful cards for the Community Royal Tournament in Clash Royale.

Goblin Barrel, Electro Giant, and three other cards for the Community Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

5) Electro Wizard

Cost: 4 Elixir

4 Elixir Damage: 290

290 Hitpoints: 944

The Electro Wizard is a powerful anti-air splash-damage troop card in the game. Once a player has reached Arena 8, they can unlock it from chests. It is a multi-target unit with strong offensive potential, and its stun ability also resets all of the opponent's card abilities.

Its ability to slow down enemy troops makes it an effective counter to high-damage troops in the Community Royal Tournament. The Electro Wizard can protect troops Mega Knight and Valkyrie from powerful cards like Inferno Tower, Minions, Mighty Miner, and more.

4) Goblin Barrel

Cost: 3 Elixir

3 Elixir Damage: 159

159 Hitpoints: 267

When players reach Arena 3, they can obtain the Goblin Barrel card, which is a powerful spell card in Clash Royale. Three goblins with high damage ability and hit points are released onto the battlefield when the Goblin Barrel is used. This card has the potential to deal significant damage to the enemy's towers during low-elixir counter attacks.

Players can use this card to attack towers after the opponent uses cards with low elixir values, such as Log, Arrows, and Zap. Tower-attacking cards that work well with the Goblin Barrel include the Hog Rider, Miner, and Giant.

3) Electro Giant

Cost: 7 Elixir

7 Elixir Damage: 216

216 Hitpoints: 5109

Clash Royale players can obtain a powerful Electro Giant card once they reach Arena 11. The card has a single target, high hitpoints, and deals medium damage. It has the ability to zap and daze any hostile unit within a three-tile radius.

To defend the Electro Giant from swarm troops, players should use cards such as Wizards, Minions, and Electro Wizards. Additionally, they can employ Electro Giant with cards like Log, Zap, and Arrows because they require less elixir.

2) Mega Knight

Cost: 7 Elixir

7 Elixir Damage: 355

355 Hitpoints: 5280

The Mega Knight is a powerful troop card known for its splash damage, which allows it to effectively wipe out waves of enemies. Its high hitpoint count also allows players to use it to prevent opponents from pushing during counter-attacks.

To defend the Mega Knights against swarm troops, support cards such as Wizard, Valkyrie, and Electro Wizard are required. The splash damage can successfully block an opposing ground-troop push. Players should use low-elixir support units such as Arrows, Spirits, and others when using Mega Knight.

1) Elite Barbarians

Cost: 6 Elixir

6 Elixir Damage: 508

508 Hitpoints: 1776

When a player reaches Arena 10 in Clash Royale, they can use the Elite Barbarians card to summon two powerful barbarians with a large number of hitpoints. It is one of the most effective Common options for the Community Royal Tournament in Clash Royale and can quickly bring down a rival's towers.

Elite Barbarians is a strong defensive card that can counter-push. To deal with an enemy's massive army, players should combine it with low-elixir options like Fireball and Spirits. This card can also be used with anti-air troops such as Electro Wizards and Musketeers.

