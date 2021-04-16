5 most powerful Fortnite weapons that should've never been added in-game

Over the years, players have seen some ridiculously overpowered weapons in Fortnite. Despite multiple nerfs, these weapons gave players an unfair advantage and were eventually vaulted for compromising the competitive integrity of the game.

Although some players want a few overpowered weapons, like the Zapatron, to be added back to Fortnite, gameplay would become extremely prejudiced.

The next Mythic item coming to Fortnite Soon... pic.twitter.com/JXeFHl1yE2 — Mikey | Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) December 15, 2018

While some weapons that are currently in-game are overpowered, they are nothing compared to the top five most powerful Fortnite weapons that should never have been added to the title.

5 overpowered Fortnite weapons that should never have been added in-game

#5 – Midas' Drum Gun

No matter how hard players tried, their chances of victory were always low whenever they faced Midas' Drum Gun.

A cross between an Assault Rifle and SMG, Midas' Drum Gun could rack up kills in mere seconds.

Advertisement

First introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, Midas' Drum Gun was the Mythic version of the Drum Gun, which players could obtain by defeating Midas.

The gun excelled at tearing down opponents at close range. With a staggering 250dps and a 40-round magazine, it's really a wonder how this gun was introduced in the game in the first place.

#4 - Cuddle Fish

Cuddle Fish were added to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Although a single cuddle fish is not really powerful, they are completely broken when stacked up and shot at. They will result in an instant kill, even if the player is hiding inside a structure.

In addition to being used as proximity mines, players even began attaching them to vehicles and using them as makeshift moving bombs.

Advertisement

Introducing “Sucky Trucky 3.0” my meme submission for the #MulletMeme Challenge with Logitech G! pic.twitter.com/FQAYtLScjt — Squatingdog (@thesquatingdog) March 18, 2021

#3 - Infinity blade

When it comes to overpowered weapons in Fortnite, the majority of players likely consider the Infinity Blade to be number one.

First introduced during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 7, the blade was the ultimate weapon. It offered players huge bonuses such as increased health and shields, health regen, health per elimination, and increased movement speed.

The weapon was eventually vaulted during the Fortnite 7.01 Hotfix.

#2 – Guided Missile Launcher

While rocket launchers are powerful weapons in-game, none have been as powerful as the Guided Missile Launcher.

The original version of the Guided Missile Launcher allowed players to remotely direct rockets at enemy players.

Advertisement

The item was removed from the game barely a month after its release. It was then nerfed and brought back again only to be vaulted.

#1 – Zapatron

Any OG Fortnite player will shudder when they hear the Zapatron's name. The weapon was originally added in Season 0, with the launch of the Battle Royale and was even removed 30 minutes after launch.

I’m crying right now — Defaulting 🐡 (@Defaulting12) June 15, 2020

The Zapatron was a sniper rifle that shot electric bolts instead of bullets. It was broken and overpowered to the extent that players could eliminate multiple targets at long distances with a single shot.

Disclaimer: This is a subjective list based on the opinions of the writer.