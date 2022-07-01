5 rarest skins for Bangalore in Apex Legends

Apex Legends has an unbelievable number of skins for every playable character. They range in rarity and can be Common, Rare, Epic, or Legendary. Naturally, some are more stylish than others, and a few are just recolors of other skins.

But among the dozens of skins available, many are incredibly rare. These skins are usually part of an event, and once the event is over, players can no longer obtain the skin.

Apex Legends’ Bangalore is an Offensive Legend with the iconic ultimate ability, Rolling Thunder. Let’s take a look at some of the rarest skins Bangalore has.

La Catrina and Killer B are among the rarest Bangalore skins in Apex Legends

1) Super Soldier - Legendary

Bangalore’s Super Soldier skin is one of the sleekest costumes she has, and it’s only going to get tougher to obtain when it’s an EA Play member-only skin.

Bangalore usually looks like a highly-trained soldier, packing grenades and ammo. But Super Soldier, despite the name, doesn’t make her appear to be much of a soldier. Instead, it looks like she came off the set of Captain Marvel.

2) La Catrina - Legendary

La Catrina doesn’t just stand out as a very rare Bangalore skin, but it is one of the very few skins that drastically change the way she looks. Normally, her attire is that of a typical soldier, and it makes it seem like she is ready for war at a moment’s notice.

However, the La Catrina skin gives Bangalore the visage of the emblem of Mexico's Day of the Dead, also referred to as “La Catrina.” Her face resembles a skull, and there are flowers on the top of her head. The skin makes Bangalore's face look similar to that of Mexico's La Catrina, but the major difference is the outfit. La Catrina is typically depicted wearing a dress, but the use of vibrant colors is spot on.

3) Killer B - Legendary

Killer B is another legendary skin that drastically alters Bangalore in Apex Legends. Bangalore’s base skin is fairly light on armor, and it looks like there’s just enough protection without sacrificing movement. Killer B is the exact opposite.

Bangalore’s Killer B gives her the look of a heavy trooper, ready to shield an ally or push through the ranks of her enemies. To obtain Killer B, players need the Apex Overdrive skin and 10,500 Legend Tokens.

4) Valor - Rare

Valor stands out among legendary skins. This is largely due to when Valor was released in Apex Legends. Valor was one of the early rewards that players could earn from the Battle Pass of Season 2.

In terms of design, Bangalore’s Valor skin still looks great, and those who have it should cherish it. The colors are a bit muted, but the gold highlights and scale mail blend well with the semi-futuristic armor and guns.

5) Full Metal Jacket - Legendary

Unlike a few of the other skins on this list, Bangalore’s Full Metal Jacket legendary skin is still obtainable in the game. The problem is that it is very difficult and expensive to get. For starters, players have to first unlock The Spacewalker skin in Apex Legends. Only then will Full Metal Jacket be unlockable after spending 10,500 Legend Tokens. It’s worth it, though. Bangalore comes out looking like some kind of space cop.

