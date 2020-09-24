Resource packs add quite a lot of new and unique content to your Minecraft gameplay. If you’re looking for a quick overhaul of the gameplay or graphics of Minecraft, you can simply get one of the exceptionally well-executed resource packs.

Minecraft has distinctive pixelated graphics that can look pretty fun and goofy but if you’re the kind of player that appreciates a touch of realism when playing a video game, then resource packs can be the fix you need.

In this article, we list a few of the most realistic resource packs that you can use to spice up your Minecraft gameplay.

5 most realistic resource packs for Minecraft

1) Miranda Realism

Miranda Realism (Image credits: Resourcepack.net)

Miranda Realism is a stunning resource pack for Minecraft that not only adds a ton of realistic textures to the game but also revitalizes the game to exhibit stone-age or ancient visuals.

This resource pack would be perfect if you’re looking to play in the survival mode. Moreover, the extremely precise and stunning visuals require a high-end PC to run without lags.

Download the pack here.

2) Clarity

Advertisement

Clarity (Image credits: Resourcepack.net)

If you like to stay true to the vanilla textures of Minecraft and would only like a small realistic upgrade, then the Clarity Resource Pack is perfect for you.

It adds an incredible level of detail to each of the textures in the game and makes the vanilla blocks of Minecraft come to life. Since the pack uses a 32✕32 resolution, it is not too resource-intensive and can run rather smoothly on low to medium systems as well.

Download the pack here.

3) Seasons

The name of the resource pack is pretty self-explanatory. If you’re bored of the same kind of weather and climate on each of the biomes in Minecraft, then mix things up by adding seasons to your gameplay.

Each of the biomes will experience their own spring, summer, autumn, and winter. Each season brings about a change in the colours, lighting, and themes of the biomes and since the resolution of the pack is only 16✕16, it can easily run on low-end PCs!

Download the pack here.

4) NaturalRealism

NaturalRealism (Image credits: Resourcepack.net)

NaturalRealism is aimed at creating a resource pack that can run on systems without bringing down the performance of the game by a significant amount. The pack reworks the original textures of the game to add a ton of realism to the visuals.

However, the pack does not record a dip in FPS or consistent lags in the performance of the game. The textures are smoother and the lighting is more vibrant and saturated but without a compromise on the game performance.

Download the pack here.

5) Epic Adventures

Epic Adventures (Image credits: Resourcepack.net)

Lastly, the Epic Adventures resource pack is perfect for a Minecraft player who wants a more adventurous and fantastical feel to their game.

The lighting of vanilla Minecraft, which is often unusually bright, has been toned down for this resource pack, making the game feel more realistic as well as mysterious. You will especially notice these differences during the night and day cycles, which are made even more stunning and enjoyable.

Download the pack here.