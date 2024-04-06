5 reasons to play Path of Exile in 2024

Path of Exile has carved a unique niche for itself. For over a decade, this title has immersed players with its deep and complex world, character customization, and a constant stream of fresh content. POE throws you into a grand world, where you embark on a journey to define your character's destiny. The game gives you the power and tools necessary to take your exile from a nobody to a legendary hero.

Furthermore, POE encourages players to grind and explore rather than rely on loot boxes. The game is very fair and free-to-play friendly. If you know how this game works, you can actively craft the gear you need to maximize your character's potential.

But with so many games on the market, one may wonder if Path of Exile is worth playing in 2024. This article will list five reasons you should play or replay the title this year.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Path of Exile in 2024: Five reasons to try this game.

1) Character building

POE has a character creation system with various classes, elements, and move sets (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Path of Exile features one of the most in-depth skill trees of any action RPG. The game goes a step further than letting you merely choose a character class. It allows you to refine the intricacies of each class by providing many different types of build varieties, gear, and spells. You can summon an army of undead minions, create a whirlwind of blades, or manipulate elements with your build.

As you progress, Ascendancy classes enhance your playstyle and offer specialized skill sets that improve your core build. This allows for a fair bit of customization and experimentation. As such, you can tailor your character to your exact playstyle.

2) Regular content updates

The title receives quarterly leagues that add new challenges to the game (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The game world itself is constantly evolving, thanks to frequent content updates. Every three months, a new patch is released that features fresh mechanics, items, and new challenge leagues that sometimes completely change the gameplay experience.

These leagues feel like whole new games; however, they keep this title's core experience intact. The constant influx of fresh content keeps Path of Exile exciting by ensuring there's always something new to work towards.

3) Deep and Rewarding Crafting System

The game allows you to craft, enchant, and modify weapons (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Unlike many other action RPGs where gear acquisition is purely luck-based or involves microtransactions, Path of Exile encourages gamers to employ its robust crafting system. Using it, you can use powerful orbs to modify weapon stats. Or, you can dive into the intricacies of gem-linking and corruption to unlock various weapons' hidden potential.

The crafting system in this title lets you carefully plan your build and then work towards acquiring the resources and gear you need to complete it or make it more effective. This is a mechanic that rewards time investment and knowledge with powerful gear.

4) F2P friendly

The title is free to play (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Path of Exile offers its entire core game for free. You can experience the entire campaign and endgame content without spending a buck. And the same applies to participating in exciting challenge leagues. It's a complete experience right out of the box.

While there are optional microtransactional elements available, these never impact the core gameplay. You won't encounter situations where you need to spend money to progress or unlock essential features.

This allows players to enjoy the vast majority of content without feeling pressured to spend money. It's a great free-to-play game that respects your time investment rather than locking fun behind microtransactions.

5) Active Community

The game has an active community full of helpful guides and resources. (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Path of Exile continues to have a thriving online community full of passionate players and helpful content creators. Whether you're stuck at a particularly challenging boss or need advice on building your character to optimize your potential, there's always someone willing to lend a hand.

Numerous online tools also exist to help you navigate the complexities of the game. Build guides by experienced players offer detailed explanations of how to craft specific character gear and weapons. Social media is full of players who share strategies, showcase unique builds, and answer questions from new players. The community experience is really helpful and enhances the experience of your journey through Wraeclast.

Path of Exile in 2024 remains a compelling action RPG experience. With its great character customization, fresh league updates, gear and loot system, free-to-play friendly nature, and supportive community, the game can keep you engaged for hundreds of hours.