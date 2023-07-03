Best Raider Crucible League build for Path of Exile

The Crucible League for Path of Exile has been out for quite some time now, and players are still scrambling over which particular build they should go for. However, if you've chosen the Raider class, opting for a build that has both fast movement and high damage is definitely something you should consider, as Raiders are mainly focused on speed and evasion.

This article will cover the best Raider build for the Crucible League.

Path of Exile's Crucible League (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Before discussing the best build for your Raider in the Crucible League, let's first talk about what the Crucible League is all about. Path of Exile introduced us to Crucible in April of 2023, and both longtime fans of the game and newcomers alike have been completely smitten by the league's additional content on top of an already epic game.

The Crucible League allows you to create godlike weapons by adding an additional Crucible Passive Skill Tree. This amazing Skill Tree adds more power to your weapons of choice, helping you defeat even the most powerful adversaries scattered throughout Wraeclast.

Nightblade Flicker Strike Raider

For both old and new Path of Exile players, the Nightblade Flicker Strike Raider build is definitely a good one to start with. Completing this build may not be as simple as you might think, but it is definitely worth it. Starting off, the budget for this build is a bit on the expensive side, but not so expensive that it'll break your coin purse. It's still feasible as long as you put the work in.

The Nightblade Flicker Strike build is also considered one of the fastest Path of Exile builds you can create, allowing you to clear hordes of enemies and dungeons in no time. The survivability rate is also quite superior since the build focuses on a high evasion rating, which is especially useful during boss fights. Speaking of boss fights, the damage your Raider can inflict on bosses is insane as long as you're able to keep up with the right skills and equipment.

Mods you should be on the lookout for, whether on gems or gear, should be focused on Elemental Support Damage, Elemental Resistances, Critical Strike Chance, Added Lightning Damage, and Added Fire Damage. These are crucial for this build as it maximizes your Raider's potential to deal incredible damage while sustaining injuries dealt by enemies.

Be on the lookout as well for Unique items such as the Perseverance Vanguard Belt (which helps increase attack damage), the Yoke of Suffering Amulet (which turns all of your damage into Shock), and Farrul's Fur (which amplifies your Frenzy to peak levels). Do all of this, and you'll be conquering all of Wraeclast with absolute ease.

That concludes the guide for the best Raider build for Path of Exile's Crucible League. You may also be interested in learning about the best Elementalist build you can go for in Path of Exile: Crucible League.

