Best Elementalist Crucible League build for Path of Exile

It has almost been a couple of months since Path of Exile saw the launch of the Crucible League. Players all over the world have been dominating this game using different classes and builds. For gamers who chose the Elementalist class, picking a specific build for this league may seem a tad bit daunting. With so many awesome options to choose from, one may wonder which of them is best.

Before we get started, let's talk about what Path of Exile's Crucible League actually is and how it differs from the Standard one. The former was launched back on April 7, 2023, and offered a new way for players to acquire devastatingly powerful weapons that could completely obliterate enemies in an instant. In Crucible, players can harness the ancient primordial Titans' powers and forge them onto their weapons.

This is done via the Crucible Passive Skill Tree, in which gamers are given the option to choose specific upgrades to add to an already powerful weapon of their choice. This Path of Exile guide will present the best Elementalist build that'll help you breeze through its Crucible League in no time.

The best Elementalist build for you to try in Path of Exile's Crucible League

The Cold DoT Elementalist Build

This Cold Dot Elementalist build is definitely a classic in Path of Exile and is just as effective in Crucible as it is in the Standard League. If you're wondering what DoT stands for, it simply means "damage over time." This makes perfect sense if you're using an Elementalist since these units focus more on magic and elemental damage than physical damage.

Cold DoT Elementalists are great since they are a bit tankier compared to other similar builds. Moreover, they utilize skills that absolutely slay enemies within seconds. This makes your Elementalist more versatile and useful in almost aspects of Path of Exile. This build starts off with Freezing Pulse and Frost Bomb in the game's early stages and transitions into Creeping Frost and Cold Snap.

In later parts of this title, it mainly focuses on the Creeping Frost skill, which sends forth a projectile that covers the ground with Ice. This slows down enemies and kills them as they freeze up all around you.

Cold DoT Elementalist Skill Tree (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Some other skills you'd want to level up with this build are Vortex, Vaal Cold Snap, Frostbite, and Shield Charge. These help your Cold DoT Elementalist deal incredibly high damage while keeping your character well-shielded while you charge at hordes of enemies in Path of Exile.

It is crucial to make use of those Support Skill Gems as they help amplify your elemental powers tenfold and allow you to inflict even higher damage over time. You can use options like Elemental Focus Support and Efficacy Support in this regard to maximize the build's potential.

Lastly, make sure your gear is always leveled up and complements the skills that you're focusing on.

Hopefully, this guide helps your Elementalist character dominate the Crucible League. If you're looking for more Path of Exile content, check out the latest on Path of Exile's highly-anticipated sequel right here.

Poll : 0 votes