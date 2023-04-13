Top 5 starter builds for Path of Exile's Crucible League

Crucible League is the latest Path of Exile challenge, which has led to several players looking for different starter builds. Starter builds are something that players can do fresh without requiring a ton of currency, unique items, and powerful gems. These particular builds should be both powerful and easy for players to get started with, preventing a great deal of stress.

After all, Path of Exile can be a rather stressful game to start off with. With thousands of builds available in the game, it's hard to pare it down to just a few Crucible League starter builds. Thankfully, there are some good options, allowing both new and returning players to have powerful builds that they can look forward to. This article will briefly go over each of these builds and explain why they’re fun to use.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Top five starter builds to use in Path of Exile’s Crucible League

5) Corrupting Fever Guardian

We recently spoke about the Corrupting Fever build in Path of Exile’s Crucible League, only on a Champion instead of Guardian. Honestly, it works great in both classes. If you’re going to be a physical damage dealer, this is the build that you want to go with. Your ideal attacking skill is going to be something like Kinetic Blast or Reap, since Corrupting Fever isn’t an attack, but a buff. Furthermore, you'll probably want to start with Splitting Steel as an attack.

Once you have a pair of Haemophilia gloves, you can pick up Vaal Reap as a gem, which creates Boiling Blood pools for even greater damage. This build is incredibly powerful, making it great at clearing waves of enemies in Path of Exile’s Crucible League.

4) Ice Shot Deadeye

Thanks to various updates to Path of Exile, the Crucible League’s Deadeye build can easily blast through bosses. In the past, this wasn’t really an option, but it now decimates waves of enemies in addition to single-target fights. Naturally, the skill of choice to build around is Ice Shot, with plenty of support gems for cold and elemental damage.

You’ll also want Herald of Ice, Grace, Steelskin, Sniper’s Mark, and Blink Arrow to help support you in terms of damage, mobility, and perhaps best of all, stopping bleed damage. This is a reliable build that simply smashes through entire groups of enemies and has truly outrageous damage scaling.

3) Boneshatter Slayer

This is an interesting build that we’ve talked about before and it’s not a big secret why. As such, Boneshatter and Slayer work together like jam on toast. Boneshatter can one-shot enemies, which deals you stacks of Trauma. While that can be bad, the leech potential from Slayer can really get you through the worst of it. It’s a wild, powerful build, and you don’t really need any particular uniques to get started with this build.

While you could go Juggernaut, Boneshatter Slayer is better in my opinion. It’s genuinely one of my absolute favorite ways to play in Path of Exile’s Crucible League right now. It clears maps effortlessly, beats down bosses, and ramps up its damage nicely. The Boneshatter Slayer creates AoE pulses of damage when it stuns, and with the right setup, it’s going to batter even the toughest foes in this game.

2) Toxic Rain Pathfinder

Toxic Rain Pathfinder is a pretty simple and popular way to play Path of Exile. Crucible League will be no different in this regard. When you combine Pathfinder’s ability to deal Chaos Damage, it’s certainly going to be incredible. With the help of Multishot support, you can get even more arrows.

When it comes to starter skills, few are as great as Toxic Rain. New characters can easily get it and bombard maps with arrows that create spore pods. Furthermore, you don’t need any uniques to play it either! At the moment, there are tons of Rare pieces of gear that synergize well with this build. Once you get Attack Speed, AOE Chaos Damage over Time, and Skill Effect Duration, you'll see great success in no time.

1) Absolution Necromancer

Although I personally haven't played Absolution Necromancer, I do know that it’s one of the best Minion spells you can run in Path of Exile. Crucible League is surely going to shine with this one. When you kill an enemy with this ability, you summon a Sentinel that will remain active for a limited period of time. Of course, you can boost it with a variety of +Duration nodes.

Like all summon builds, you must bring with you several others, whichever appeals to you the most. You can go with Raging Spirits, Zombies, Carrion Golem, or whatever you prefer. Now, you want to use Vaal Absolution, which brings an additional Sentinel upon death, which means that you’ll be doing greater damage to your foes. I’m definitely a big fan of the map clearing potential that this particular class is capable of.

The best part about these builds is that there’s so many options for Path of Exile players in the Crucible League. As a result, they aren’t always confined to these classes, with plenty of other options when it comes to skill trees, gems, and gear. In general, it’s definitely a great time for PoE players.

