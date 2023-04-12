Best Pathfinder Crucible League build for Path of Exile

Path of Exile is an action role-playing game centered around looting gear from dead enemies. It has a deep character customization system that allows its players to fine-tune each and every build to their liking. Along with that, the game has many, many items that people can spend their time hunting for. There are seven classes in total, with six of them having three subclasses, each known as Ascendancies.

Pathfinder is part of the Ascendancy of the Ranger class, which centers around flask uptime and poison damage. It is very good at regenerating flask charges, which is something no other class can do.

Many great builds are viable for this archetype, especially at the start of the league. One of them being Toxic Rain.

Why Toxic Rain is the best build for the Pathfinder Ascendency in Path of Exile

Toxic Rain is a skill where the character shoots a whole bunch of arrows into the sky and it rains down poisonous pores on the enemy which deals damage to them when it pops. In Path of Exile, this is used with a bow and quiver and is best against stationary targets.

With the right gear, this build becomes a great all-rounder capable of good clear as well as bossing. Due to its damage type, it is immune to reflected damage and can become very tanky. The Pathfinder Ascended class will provide a boost to poison damage via the Nature’s Reprisal and Master Toxicist passives and also provide a lot of comfort by the other flask regen passives.

The majority of the early gear for this build can be farmed very easily using divination cards like the Porcupine, which rewards the player with a six-link shortbow.

The build uses two six-link setups in Path of Exile, one where Toxic Rain is self-cast while the other is linked to Ballista Totem Support, letting them fire the skill as well.

Due to the stacking nature of the skill, shooting the enemy with it as much as possible is the right way to maximize damage. The totems will help further stack up on the damage while bossing. With normal enemies, it won't be necessary.

The build scales chaos damage, increased skill duration as well as investing in defenses like spell suppression, life flasks, evasion, etc. With a mixture of passives and gear that provide these stats, the build becomes very good at all types of content.

Toxic Rain Pathfinder is still not a build for everyone. Unlike some other builds available in Path of Exile, this skill requires extensive aiming and clicking. Skills that deal damage over time have a higher damage uptime than ones like Toxic Rain which requires the enemy to be constantly hit.

Even then, Toxic Rain Pathfinder remains a stable League starting build and has remained strong throughout the patches.

