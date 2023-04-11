Best Gladiator build for Crucible League in Path of Exile

Path of Exile is an online looter and action role-playing game that offers extensive character customization options. The game features a league system where new mechanics are introduced in three-month-long seasons, challenging players to upgrade their characters and face the game's toughest foes.

A total of seven classes can be chosen, with six of them having three subclasses called Ascendancies. Each of these classes can be built in a myriad of ways using many different types of skills available in the game.

The Duelist is a hybrid class between the Marauder (warrior/tank) and Ranger (rogue/archer), and he has an Ascendency known as the Gladiator. The Gladiator revolves around an offensive mechanic and a defensive mechanic. The offensive one is bleed and the defensive one is block.

There are many different types of builds that he can excel at and here is the best one for the Crucible League.

Why BleedBow is the best Gladiator build in Path of Exile Crucible

The Gladiator has a unique playstyle that revolves around utilizing bleed-related passives for optimal damage output. Bleeding is a status ailment that inflicts physical damage over time on enemies. The amount of damage enemies take from bleeding is based on the damage they receive from hits, and the chances of inflicting bleed depend on the character's bleed chance.

The primary ability for the BleedBow build in Path of Exile would be Split Arrow. Its hit damage is not as important as its bleed damage. It is a skill simply used to hit enemies so that they can start bleeding, which is what will eventually kill them. To increase build damage, the character invests in damage over time stats, which, when high enough, will kill enemies almost instantly.

Puncture is the other primary skill in this setup that is mainly used for bossing. Once socketed in the Assailum Helmet, the player character gains the ability to charge up and deal ridiculous amounts of damage to a single target. With enough investment, this skill can bleed bosses out in a matter of seconds.

In Path of Exile, Bleed has a mechanic that causes enemies to take increased bleed damage if they're moving. When shot with the skill, Ensaring Arrow enemies will be counted as always moving. This is linked to a Ballista Totem Support gem or a Mirage Archer Support gem which will constantly shoot at the enemies and make them take increased bleed damage.

Finally, Blood in the Eyes is a Gladiator passive that increases bleed damage, but it can be upgraded to Gratuitous Violence, which makes bleeding enemies explode and deal damage to nearby enemies upon death. This is a powerful skill in Path of Exile that makes the build incredibly satisfying and fast at clearing packs of enemies.

Poll : 0 votes