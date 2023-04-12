What is the best Necromancer Crucible League build for Path of Exile?

The Crucible League was officially released in the latest Path of Exile update, with Necromancers really shining in this mode. Despite the developer’s many attempts to nerf summon builds, they continue to shine in some format or another. As such, there are several options in the current update of the game - Zombies/Skeletons, Animated Weapon, and more. But if you’re going to play a Necromancer, there’s really just one route to go: Poison Raging Spirits. This build is extremely satisfying, and can deal incredible amounts of damage in very little time.

This build can be a League starter, so it’s not too hard to get it going. It takes some time for it to get started, and if you’re on a budget, it could be risky against particular bosses, especially those with powerful AoE. Path of Exile is a game where you can play virtually any way you want, but if you want the best Necromancer build, it’s best to go Poison Raging Spirits in the Crucible League.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

The best Necromancer build for Path of Exile’s Crucible League

Necromancers are ideally going to want an army of minions on their side, fighting for them at all times in Path of Exile. This is still very much the case here, but it’s worth noting that the main summon used in the Crucible League for this build is temporary - Raging Spirits.

For this particular build, we looked at GhazzzyTV and BalorMage to help figure out what's the best option. When discussing budgets, we're not talking about real-life money, but in-game crafting/trading items. After all, Path of Exile isn't a pay-to-win title.

Raging Spirits rush down enemies and repeatedly attack them, but don't stay around for very long. This means that you’re going to want several nodes on your build that increase duration times in your ascendancy tree. While these spirits cannot be directly attacked, they will take damage from AOE, so you must exercise caution.

You’re going to want a poison build instead of a non-poison build for your Path of Exile Crucible League as well. It all comes down to damage - poison builds can hit the damage cap much faster than non-poison builds. Keeping that in mind, poison Necromancer is the way to go.

However, you may want to use a non-poison build in the early stages, since it’s more budget-friendly. But if you’re an advanced player with enough currency to spend, your 6-link slot is going to look very different. Listed below are some useful gems to consider for that slot.

Non-poison (budget) 6-link Summon Raging Spirit combo

Summon Raging Spirit

Unleash Support (Swap for Predator Support on single target)

Melee Splash Support (Swap for Multistrike Support on single targets)

Immolate Support

Minion Damage Support

Elemental Damage with Attacks Support

Poison 6-link for Raging Spirits combo

Summon Raging Spirit

Unleash Support (Swap for Predator Support in single target)

Melee Splash Support (Swap for Mulstrike Support on single target)

Withering Touch Support

Minion Damage Support

Unbound Ailments Support

You’ll want Vaal Haste + Divine Blessing paired as well, as this should make your spirits attack faster and more efficiently. When using Raised Specters, GhazzyTV and BalorMage recommend using Pale Seraphim and Arena Master. If you can get an amulet oil Death Attunement, you can have a third Spectre - Carnage Chieftain.

Of course, you’ll also be raising Zombies or Stone Golems, depending on your budget. This build will have players running around and smashing through enemies with a solid, powerful force of undead in Path of Exile’s Crucible League. At this point, Necromancer is simply too strong, and it’s incredibly satisfying to watch your spirits wither foes down with poison damage with this interesting build.

Poll : 0 votes