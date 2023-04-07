5 builds to try in Path of Exile's Crucible League

One of the best things about Path of Exile is that there are many different ways to play. Crucible League was added with the latest update (3.21), and will have players spending time increasing the power of their weapons through the new forge system. Each non-unique weapon can gain a passive skill tree, but since those trees are randomized, you can’t prepare for them quite as much. There are quite a few builds that players have been devising in preparation of today’s patch launch.

This article will briefly detail what players should be on the lookout for in their Path of Exile Crucible League adventures. While they aren't guaranteed to be the greatest and most devastating builds in the game, they are all sure to be fun to use. Whether you focus on DoTs, Poison, or other skills, there are endless options available here.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Path of Exile builds to try in the new Crucible League

5) Boneshatter Slayer build

Skill Gems

Weapon: Boneshatter + Fortify Support + Ruthless Support + Melee Physical Damage + Close Combat Support

Boneshatter + Fortify Support + Ruthless Support + Melee Physical Damage + Close Combat Support Armor: Berserk, Blood Rage, Faster Attacks Support + Leap Slam, Lifetap Support

Berserk, Blood Rage, Faster Attacks Support + Leap Slam, Lifetap Support Armor 2: Ancestral Protector + Maim + Vaal Ancestral Warchief + Multiple Totems

Ancestral Protector + Maim + Vaal Ancestral Warchief + Multiple Totems Armor 3: Determination + War Banner, Pride, Frostblink

Determination + War Banner, Pride, Frostblink Armor 4: Vaal Molten Shell + Cast when Damage Taken + Warlord’s Mark, Ancestral Cry

If you want to decimate enemies with great ease, and without a whole lot of fuss, Boneshatter Slayer is going to be the route to take for you. This build was designed by Tripolar Bear, who is a renowned PoE content creator.

Path of Exile’s Crucible League offers a ton of new possibilities, and this one can take advantage of many of them. While this is an incredibly easy build to use, its only real weakness is in fighting bosses.

When picking Ascendancies for this Path of Exile Crucible League build, Impact, Brutal Fervour, Bane of Legends, and Headsman are some excellent choices. Another fantastic pick is Juggernaut, which is often linked to Boneshatter builds.

4) Corrupting Fever Champion build

Skill Gems

Weapon: Corrupting Fever + Brutality + Swift Affliction + Efficacy + Empower + Reap

Corrupting Fever + Brutality + Swift Affliction + Efficacy + Empower + Reap Shield: Shield Charge + Faster Attacks, Frostblink

Shield Charge + Faster Attacks, Frostblink Armor: Kinetic Blast + Pierce + Multiple Projectiles + Lifetap, Frenzy

Kinetic Blast + Pierce + Multiple Projectiles + Lifetap, Frenzy Armor 2: Malevolence, Herald of Purity, War Banner + Determination

Malevolence, Herald of Purity, War Banner + Determination Armor 3: Storm Brand + Blood Rage + Culling Strike Support

Storm Brand + Blood Rage + Culling Strike Support Armor 4: Cast When Damage Taken + Molten Shell, Pride + Vulnerability

Corrupting Fever Champion is an incredibly fun build by Tripolar Bear to use in Path of Exile’s Crucible League. Being a classic build, players use their Kinetic Blast from a wand to hit large groups of enemies with Corrupting Fever.

When they die, Haemophilia triggers and makes them explode, resulting in even more damage to nearby enemies. It’s a pretty tanky build when it comes to the Path of Exile Crucible League, so it’s easy to get around and smash groups.

However, it’s important to swap Frenzy for Anomalous Kinetic Blast for Pinnacle Bosses, since it grants 2x Pierce. If you lack that, you can go with Pierce Support instead of Maim Support.

Additionally, it’s important to have Vaal Reap for this build and to get it around level 20 or 21. When considering Ascendancies, try First to Strike, Last to Fall, Unstoppable Hero, Fortitude, and Inspirational Hero.

3) Ethereal Knives Elementalist build

Skill Gems

Bow: Grace + Determination + Herald of Ash + Discipline + Enlighten Support + Hatred

Grace + Determination + Herald of Ash + Discipline + Enlighten Support + Hatred Robe: Ethereal Knives + Swift Affliction Support + Unbound AIlments Support + Cold to Fire Support + Burning Damage Support + Empower Support

Ethereal Knives + Swift Affliction Support + Unbound AIlments Support + Cold to Fire Support + Burning Damage Support + Empower Support Boots: Herald of Purity + Vitality + Molten Shell + Flame Dash

Herald of Purity + Vitality + Molten Shell + Flame Dash Gloves: Arcanist Brand + Hydrosphere + Flame Surge + Combustion Support

Arcanist Brand + Hydrosphere + Flame Surge + Combustion Support Mask: Vaal Haste + Malevolence + Divine Blessing Support + Increased Duration Support

Created by mbXtreme, this Crucible League build converts physical damage into cold damage and then uses Cold to Fire support to convert 60% of that to Fire damage. From the main attack skill of Ethereal Knives to the Hatred aura that grants cold damage, you’re dealing tons of damage to your foes.

However, this build is certainly not cheap. It’s not really a beginner build, but its ability to clear maps and fight bosses is quite potent. It also uses Shaper of Flames Ascendancy to make all damage sources ignite, so the pain for enemies is nonstop. In addition, you’ll want to pick Mastermind of Discord, Shaper of Storms, Heart of Destruction, and Bastion of Elements.

Unfortunately, this Path of Exile Crucible League build is definitely not for beginners. You have to have a real mind for damage conversion, why it works in Path of Exile, and have specific, powerful armor to equip. That said, you only really need one attack and you can dominate maps with the greatest of ease.

2) Toxic Rain Pathfinder build

Skill Gems

Bow: Ensnaring Arrow + Mirage Archer Support + Culling Strike Support + Greater Multiple Projectiles Support, Flame Dash, Despair

Ensnaring Arrow + Mirage Archer Support + Culling Strike Support + Greater Multiple Projectiles Support, Flame Dash, Despair Armor: Toxic Rain + Ballista Totem Support + Efficacy Support + Void Manipulation Support + Lifetap Support + Damage on Full Life Support

Toxic Rain + Ballista Totem Support + Efficacy Support + Void Manipulation Support + Lifetap Support + Damage on Full Life Support Helmet: Immortal Call + Cast When Damage Taken Support + Increased Duration Support + Lifetap Support

Immortal Call + Cast When Damage Taken Support + Increased Duration Support + Lifetap Support Gloves: Blood Rage, Petrified Blood, Malevolence, Vaal Haste

Blood Rage, Petrified Blood, Malevolence, Vaal Haste Feet: Frenzy + Greater Multiple Projectiles Support + Blind Support

Toxic Rain Pathfinder is a Crucible League build for Path of Exile by Palsteron that is honestly pretty good for beginners. You don’t need tons of late-game currency or anything else of that kind. By combining Toxic Rain with Ballista Totem Support, you can drop Ballistae to make them attack for you.

The damage gets out of control incredibly quickly once you have several Ballistae in play. Since the Pathfinder’s Ascendancy gives you permanent uptime on Flasks, it’s the clear best choice.

Consider Nature’s Reprisal, Nature’s Adrenaline, Master Surgeon, and Nature’s Bloom. In particular, Master Surgeon makes your Life Flask a Life Regeneration Buff that stays up during the entire duration of the Flask. This offers unparalleled survival.

1) Cold DoT Trickster build

Skill Gems

Any Item: Creeping Frost + Vortex + Swift Affliction Support + Controlled Destruction Support + Elemental Focus Support + Efficacy Support

Creeping Frost + Vortex + Swift Affliction Support + Controlled Destruction Support + Elemental Focus Support + Efficacy Support Any Item 2: Vaal Cold Snap + Bonechill Support + Controlled Destruction Support + Efficacy Support

Vaal Cold Snap + Bonechill Support + Controlled Destruction Support + Efficacy Support Any Item 3: Determination + Grace + Malevolence + Defiance Banner

Determination + Grace + Malevolence + Defiance Banner Any Item 4: Leap Slam + Faster Attacks Support + Enduring Cry + Elemental Weakness

Leap Slam + Faster Attacks Support + Enduring Cry + Elemental Weakness Any Item 5: Cast When Damage Taken Support + Molten Shell + Flame Dash

Cast When Damage Taken Support + Molten Shell + Flame Dash Any Item 6: Hatred + Divine Blessing Support + Inspiration Support

Another beginner-friendly Crucible League build for console and PC players, Cold DoT Trickster is definitely good for players that don’t have a ton of time on their hands in Path of Exile. Designed by Tripolar Bear, it’s a build that can easily clear through maps, slow down foes, and destroy them with Damage over Time. Later on, you can transition it into a powerful one-button Vortex build in the late game, if you desire.

Your main ability is going to be Creeping Frost in the Crucible League. It creates a chilled ground effect that works its way toward enemies and is the primary way that you obliterate large groups of enemies with virtually no effort. Before that though, the early days will use Freezing Pulse and Frost Bomb until you get Cold Snap and Creeping Frost.

Finally, at level 28 in this Path of Exile Crucible League build, you switch to Vortex, and you will be set to annihilate enemies with cold damage. When selecting Ascendancies, Mastermind of Discord, Heart of Destruction, Shaper of Storms, and Bastion of Elements are all excellent picks.

With so many ways to build and play in Path of Exile's Crucible League, it can be hard to know where to start. Even in these build types, there are other ways to build and explore, so these aren't really set in stone.

Poll : 0 votes