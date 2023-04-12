Best Champion Crucible League build for Path of Exile

Champion as a class in Path of Exile, in general, is incredibly reliable. It’s tanky, making it a valuable asset in the Crucible League. The build we’re picking today could arguably be used on another class that does more damage - like Elementalist. However, the raw survivability of this tanky class makes it more viable for the current content in Grinding Gear Games’ action RPG. That doesn’t mean this is the only class that can use this build - just a very satisfying one. The Champion build we’re going with for Path of Exile’s Crucible League is Explosive Arrow.

Admittedly, it is a little harder to get rolling on a new character because it does need the corrupt-only Rain of Splinter’s gem. It’s possible to get this through trade with other players, though, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility. But here’s what you need to know about this influential PoE build.

Blast away the competition in Path of Exile’s Crucible League with Explosive Arrow Champion

Whether you’re playing Gladiator or Elementalist, plenty of builds exist to try out. Explosive Arrow is great in many classes, but it excels on Champion. You run around, dropping your ballistas, and gallop about as they murder everyone.

Ideally, you want to hit your targets with as many Explosive Arrows as possible, so you stack those damage multipliers. Watching it all happen in Path of Exile’s Crucible League is fun and satisfying.

Several classes can run Explosive Arrow, thanks to how significant the damage scaling on it is. But with that in mind, you can stack defense on Champion for your Path of Exile Crucible League gameplay. Unfortunately, it starts incredibly slow.

You don’t get Explosive Arrow until level 28, so until then, you will use Shattering Steel or Splitting Steel for your damage. Hopefully, you can pick up the Quill Rain Bow for when you hit 28.

You should also have one Lightning or Cold damage roll on your gear for Elemental Equilibrium. You also do not want “Fire Damage to Attacks” on your gear.

Primary Link: Explosive Arrow + Ballista Totem Support + Lifetap Support + Elemental Damage with Attacks Support + Ignite Proliferation Support + Combustion Support

Explosive Arrow + Ballista Totem Support + Lifetap Support + Elemental Damage with Attacks Support + Ignite Proliferation Support + Combustion Support Aura Skills: Determination, Defiance Banner, Grace, Summon Skitterbots

Determination, Defiance Banner, Grace, Summon Skitterbots Utility Skills: Frenzy + Hextouch Support + Flammability + Greater Multiple Projectiles Support + Life Gain on Hit Support + Lifetap Support

Frenzy + Hextouch Support + Flammability + Greater Multiple Projectiles Support + Life Gain on Hit Support + Lifetap Support Utility Skills 2: Enduring Cry, Arcanist Brand, Flame Sure, Dash, Summon Stone Golem, Vaal Molten Shell

If you don’t have the Rain of Splinter’s gem, don’t worry - it’s not required. If you lack it and feel weak, grab a Greater Multiple Projectiles, and with bosses, swap it with Hypothermia or Deadly Ailments (replace Elemental Damage with Attacks or Ignite Proliferate).

It’s incredibly satisfying to play this Path of Exile Crucible League build. Perhaps one of the most annoying things is clearing an area and running back to gather your loot. You can run through an area, dropping ballistas and melting your opponents while you continue to set up damage elsewhere.

While there is plenty of class builds to run, this one has to be the most satisfying Champion loadout for the current league for Path of Exile.

