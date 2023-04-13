Best Occultist Crucible League build for Path of Exile

The Occultist has been a powerful Ascendency in Path of Exile for a long time. As one of the subclasses of the Witch, the Occultist gets access to a lot of damage and utility in her tree. The damage is based on the cold and chaos elements while also being proficient in curses, allowing the Occultist to be a good choice for a myriad of builds, many of which are also great at League start.

The build that is currently extremely strong with this class uses a curse-based skill called Doom Blast.

Why Doom Blast is best build for Occultist in Path of Exile Crucible League

Normally, curses apply some sort of debuff to enemies, like lowering their speed, damage, and resistance to a damage type. But with the Doom Blast Support gem, the curse will deal explosive damage when it expires from the enemy.

Curse skills have a duration of how long they will apply to an enemy, so it may take some time before they explode. Letting enemies live even more than a second near a Path of Exile player is not a good idea, as they can harm them.

The duration of a curse spell can be overridden by casting another curse on them. Early on, the build could use Curse Ground Support to remove curses and activate Doom Blast. With a little more progression into the build, players can pick up Vixen’s Entrapment gloves.

These gloves automatically cast a curse on the enemy, allowing players to quickly and effectively activate Doom Blast while dealing damage more consistently.

In Path of Exile, the Occultist is a great class for curse-based skills. She can also scale the chaos damage of the Doom Blast skill using Void Beacon and Withering Presence.

Using Profane Bloom, she can explode packs of enemies, making clearing more efficient and satisfying. Finally, Vile Bastion is used as a great defensive layer as it provides a lot of Energy Shield regeneration and stun immunity.

The area of the Witch (top side of the skill tree) also has a lot of passives that allow the scaling of curse effectiveness and chaos damage. She can opt to invest further into Energy Shield for a more tanky character.

Eldritch battery can be used to deal with mana problems as it turns Energy Shield into a mana source. The Mind Over Matter keystone can be used to take damage for the player even after being converted to mana.

Overall, The Occultist is one of the most well-rounded Ascendancies of Path of Exile, making it a great choice for players trying to build around cold or chaos damage.

