Many ARPG fans have been looking forward to the Path of Exile Necropolis release date, which is now confirmed to be March 29, 2024. The 3.24 update not only freshens up the Path of Exile experience with new League mechanics but also introduces massive changes to the endgame — including an entirely new unlockable Atlas Tree preset on the same character.

This article will go over the Path of Exile Necropolis League start time for all platforms and religions, as well as some of the biggest details on it revealed during the GGG live on March 21\.

Path of Exile Necropolis release date and start time: When does the new League go live?

Path of Exile Necropolis release date is confirmed to be March 29, 2024. The update for Path of Exile Necropolis league, 3.24, is supposed to go live at 10:00 AM PDT.

Here's the Path of Exile Necropolis start time for different regions across the world:

Los Angeles (PT): 10 AM on March 29, 2024

New York (ET): 1 PM on March 29, 2024

UK/London (GMT): 5 PM on March 29, 2024

Paris (CET): 6 PM on March 29, 2024

Dubai (GST): 9 PM on March 29, 2024

Delhi (IST): 10:30 PM on March 29, 2024

Seoul (KST): 2 AM on March 30, 2024

Tokyo (JST): 2 AM on March 30, 2024

This time, console users do not have to wait one week after the PC release. The Path of Exile Necropolis release date for consoles is also March 29, 10 AM PDT.

You can go to the official Necropolis page to check out the countdown. Although officially confirmed, note that this start time may not account for technical delays or similar setbacks.

Path of Exile 2 Necropolis League mechanics let you craft uniques by harvesting souls from corpses

Crafting is a big part of the Path of Exile Necropolis League mechanics (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The Path of Exile 2 Necropolis League mechanics will not be gated behind its own content island but will affect the entire world of Wraeclast. In the latest Challenge League, some monsters will be haunted by wrathful spirits, unleashing their ancient fury and sorrow onto the world.

Through the Lantern of Arimor item, you can manipulate which monsters are afflicted by the spirits and what modifiers will apply to them. Some of these monsters will spawn with 'Unresolved Anguish,' and slaying them lets you collect their corpses and store them in Necropolis.

The goal in exorcising these spirits is crafting. Their souls can be used to craft rare items with powerful affixes, and you can manipulate the type and magnitude of these affixes with an elaborate burial system.

On top of this, the Path of Exile Necropolis league also drops with the 3.24 update, which introduces two huge changes.

Firstly, there is a new level of endgame difficulty with Tier 17 maps, which is most likely shipping with a new Uber boss. Secondly, you get to unlock two additional Atlas Trees, essentially allowing three radically different builds on a single character.

