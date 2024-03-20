While there is no news on Exilecon 2024 yet, the upcoming Path of Exile GGG Live has some exciting information in store for all enthusiastic players. To be held this week, the hour-long stream will reveal information about Necropolis, Path of Exile's next league after the conclusion of Affliction.

There will also be some exclusive scoops on the ongoing development of Path of Exile 2 beta, the sequel that many fans are looking forward to. Even if these do not interest you, Grinding Gear Games offers an exclusive cosmetic item on this occasion.

That said, this article will cover more details about the Path of Exile GGG Live.

Path of Exile GGG Live start time and where to watch

Expand Tweet

The Path of Exile GGG Live event starts on March 21, 2024, at 1:00 pm PT. Having quite a bit of content to show off, it will likely go on for over an hour.

Even if you miss the GGG live, you might still be able to get the Twitch drop! These can be obtained from any other qualifying Path of Exile stream between 1:00 pm PT and 10:00 pm PT. Read on to find out more.

Path of Exile: How to get the Suffering Back Attachment Twitch drop

An official developer post on the Path of Exile website confirmed that there will be an exclusive Twitch drop for the upcoming GGG Live, saying:

"This Thursday (PDT), tune into GGG Live to find out everything about Path of Exile: Necropolis and the latest Path of Exile 2 news and you’ll be able to earn the Suffering Back Attachment with Twitch Drops."

On March 21st, you can obtain the Suffering Back Attachment cosmetic by watching any live drop-enabled Path of Exile stream for a cumulative duration of 45 minutes between 1:00 pm and 10:00 pm PT.

Don't forget to claim your Twitch drops from your Twitch Inventory after you finish watching the stream, as these often have expiry periods.

How to link your Twitch account to Path of Exile

Go here to sign in (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Log into your Twitch account.

Go to the official Path of Exile website and sign in from the top left tab. You can sign in with your mail ID, Steam account, or Epic Games account associated with your Path of Exile account.

Then, go to the Connections page for your account, scroll down to Twtich under the Other Connections category, and click Connect.

Click on Authorize in the window that comes up.

Connect your Twitch account from here (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

If successful, you will be redirected to the Path of Exile website with the following message:

"Your Path of Exile account is currently linked to your Twitch account."

Make sure it also says the following on the same page:

"Twitch Drops: Your account is eligible to participate in Twitch Drops."

Check out our other guides on this game:

Path of Exile classes tier list || Best Templar builds || Best Ranger builds || Is Path of Exile pay-to-win?