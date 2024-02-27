Path of Exile affliction end date: When is the next league coming?

With the Path of Exile affliction end date coming nearer, players have started to wonder about the arrival of the next league. While there has not been an official announcement, the community speculates it will most likely end next month. These leagues are in-game worlds that characters exist within, the temporary leagues in the game have a set runtime duration and can last for as long as four months.

These leagues bring a wide range of in-game content for players to enjoy. Here's everything you need to know about the end of this current league and the arrival of the next one.

Path of Exile affliction end date and more

With some time left for the league to end, players can grind to get more rare items (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

With its initial release on December 8, 2023, players suspect it will end soon. While the league has been around for almost three months, an official statement of Path of Exile affliction end date has yet to be released. However, community speculations say that the league might end in the first week of March 2024, and that is when the next PoE league will arrive.

With little time left on hand, players must start grinding more to acquire any league-specific rewards they've been eyeing. Fortunately, anything they acquire during the runtime for this league will not be taken away; it will ascend with them to the next league.

Path of Exile affliction mechanics

To collect everything the league currently offers, you must know about the game mechanics. Affliction in Path of Exile is a league mechanic that explores the Viridian Wildwoods and collects as many Wisps as possible. There are three types of Wisps that you can find in the Wildwoods: Primal, Wild, and Vivid. These Wisps can affect the monsters in the wood. You can gather as many blue wisps as possible to empower monsters and acquire rare items.

While Affliction can be used to increase your loot, it can also empower monsters to a point where they become unkillable and block you from exploring the Wildwood area. You must be careful while collecting wisps and create a sweet spot between not making the mosquitoes extremely potent and acquiring rare loot. Here is a list of all the wisps and their effects:

Vivid Wisps: These Wisps can cause an increase in the quantity of items dropped by monsters.

Wild Wisps: These Wisps increase the rarity of dropped items from monsters.

Primal Wisps: These Wisps can cause the monsters to drop more currency items.

Check out other articles about this title below:

How to download Path of Exile from Epic Games Store & Steam for free || Boneshatter Juggernaut build guide || All Pantheon powers, explained || Path of Exile Class Tier List