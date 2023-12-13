Path of Exile: Affliction is an extension of the free-to-play action role-playing game where players must fight to survive in Wraeclast. They can choose between different roles like Marauder, Duelist, Ranger, Scion, Shadow, Templar, and Witch, depending on their playstyle. Players who want to enjoy the intense PvP and PvE matches without worrying about dying can pick the Marauder role because of the tackiness.

While these classes are strong, players must use different in-game items to get the best out of them. One of the best tanks in Path of Exile is Juggernaut, as it can deal extreme damage while tanking through attacks. Getting optimal performance from these classes requires proper meta-knowledge.

That said, this guide details everything to know about the best Juggernaut to build in the game.

Best Path of Exile: Affliction Boneshatter Juggernaut build

Boneshatter is one of the strongest melee in the game. (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Path of Exile has various weapons that players can use to annihilate their enemies. Marauder uses melee weapons like mace and axes as a tank class, and so with its high HP, taking damage is the last thing to worry about. When it comes to melee weapons, there aren’t many practical skills. However, the Boneshatter skill allows players to deal optimal damage while using Juggernaut.

Boneshatter is a melee skill that does great damage and causes an area-of-effect pulse when an enemy gets stunned by the attack. The primary damage mechanism of the weapon is the trauma stack. When a hit lands on enemies successfully, the Path of Exile skill also damages the user. The trauma increases with every strike, boosting the user’s physical damage while increasing the damage received.

Juggernaut is the best tank class to use this skill, as it can tank through all the trauma damage. While the class is strong and can use the skill effectively, it still needs a robust build to get the most out of Boneshatter.

When using this Path of Exile build, most of the survivability comes from armor and overheal. The AoE damage of this skill makes it great for various quests; however, players should be careful, as overheal does not persist when one enters a new map.

Gears and Gems for Boneshatter Juggernaut in Path of Exile

Gears that player can use to enhance their ability and deliver optimal damage. (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Despot Axe: This dual-handed axe increases physical damage by 60% and accuracy rating by +137. The axe can further increase attack speed and the chance of impaling enemies with every attack.

Royal Burgonet: This helmet turns 9-10% of physical damage taken into life, making the use of Trauma stacks easier. The helmet increases maximum life by 85 and gives 40-45% cold, fire, and lightning resistance.

Devout Chainmail: This Path of Exile body armor increases armor and energy shield by 150-250%. It adds 17-29% chaos resistance and regenerates 3% health per second.

Amethyst Ring: This ring adds 17-23% chaos resistance and a 332 accuracy rating. It has 40% cold and lightning resistance and increases maximum life by 55-60.

Turquoise Amulet: This amulet can allocate harvesters for foes with a 16-24% increase in dexterity and intelligence. It also increases the maximum life by 41-55 and the accuracy rating by 320.

Tanu Ahi: This gauntlet increases attack speed by 8-12%, increases armor and evasion by 100-150%, and can turn 2-3% of damage dealt into life. It also has a 10% chance of gaining adrenaline and onslaught for a brief amount of time when leech is removed.

Stygian Vise: This belt adds 85 to the user's maximum health while adding 31-35% chaos resistance and 45% fire resistance.

Vaal Greaves: This Path of Exile boots can decrease the chances of being shocked by 39-41% and increase life generation by 8%. They can also increase movement speed by 25%, chaos resistance by 25%, and fire resistance by 44%.

Skill Gems for Boneshatter Juggernaut in Path of Exile

Skill gems allow players to perform various skills in the game. (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Divergent Boneshatter: Increased AoE damage, physical damage, and damage per trauma.

Ancestral Protector: Summons a totem that strikes enemies with melee attacks while increasing the attack speed of the user.

Determination: Increases the armor of the user and their allies in a certain radius.

Phantasmal Leap Slam: A Path of Exile skill that strikes enemies and knocks them back while dealing heavy damage.

Cast When Damage Taken: Can cast a linked skill when the user takes a certain amount of damage.

Boneshatter Juggernaut can eliminate a large mob with a single hit in Path of Exile, but it can’t deal the same damage to a single target. While the above build can deal optimal damage, players can use different builds and experiment with the tanky powerhouse and this extremely damaging skill.