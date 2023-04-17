Best Juggernaut Crucible League build for Path of Exile

The Juggernaut subclass in Path of Exile is defined by its ability to not die and outlast everything. It is an Ascendancy for the Marauder class designed around stacking a lot of armor, health regen, and resistance. For this reason, it pairs exceptionally well with a skill known as Righteous Fire. The skill creates a circle of fire around the character that deals damage to the enemy but also burns the player as long as it is active.

A large amount of health regeneration is required to combat the skill's disadvantage. When done right, this build becomes incredibly tanky and can handle all the content of the game without dying.

Why Righteous Fire is best build for Juggernaut in Path of Exile Crucible League

As mentioned, Righteous Fire is a skill that deals fire damage in an area around the player and stays active as long as the character is not rendered to very low health points. It is an easy-to-use skill that simply involves walking up to the enemy and waiting for them to die.

This is why Juggernaut is picked to out-regenerate the amount of health Righteous Fire deals over time while being incredibly tanky to enemy attacks, making it easy to stand near them. Along with Righteous Fire, Fire Trap is used for additional damage.

The Juggernaut has a myriad of passives that make him hard to kill in Path of Exile. Untiring gives him large amounts of health regeneration, Unstoppable makes him immune to any attacks that can negatively affect his action speed or movement speed, and Unbreaking allows a portion of his maximum armor value to protect him from elemental damage.

Endurance charges can be generated by any character, giving them elemental resistances and physical damage reduction. Unyielding, Unflinching, and Unrelenting provide bonuses related to these charges.

This build is one of the highest-picked builds in Path of Exile Crucible League and past leagues due to its ease of play and high defensive layers. It is also an amazing league starter because it needs very little gear to perform well.

Players can skyrocket their damage and defenses even more with higher investment. Brass Dome body armor can provide high maximum resistance, which, when paired with Unbreakable, makes the build shake off some of the deadliest elemental attacks in Path of Exile.

The Legacy of Fury boots makes enemies explode upon death, making clearing enemy packs and stragglers easier. Finally, players should aim for a scepter that provides +2 levels to fire gems to increase maximum damage. Other fire damage and damage over time modifiers should accompany the gem level stats for the best-crafted gear.

