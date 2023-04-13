Best Deadeye Crucible League build for Path of Exile

Path of Exile is an action RPG game that involves grinding loot. The faster someone kills monsters, the quicker they rake up loot. No other class excels in this act better than the Deadeye. Known for her excellent skill in stacking up ridiculous amounts of speed while being able to shoot many projectiles to clear out multiple packs of enemies.

She is a favorite among many and a highly picked class regardless of the league. With the recent buff to bows and bow skills, the Deadeye has become a viable league start character as well. Lightning Arrow is the go-to skill as it requires the least investment to deal high damage.

Why Lightning Arrow is best build for Deadeye in Path of Exile Crucible League

Lightning Arrow is a simple skill; the character shoots arrows imbued with lightning. It does great damage and scales exceptionally well with the Deadeye Ascendency. This class has access to one of the most desired passives in the game, known as Tailwind.

The buff lets the character stack on animation speed with every use of a skill. This is not a simple movement or attack speed improvement. Rather, it increases the speed of everything, allowing the character to move incredibly fast while quickly clearing areas and farming items and currency at a higher pace than most early builds.

Moreover, Deadeye can stack a lot of projectiles using the Endless Munitions passive. The recent patch to Path of Exile also introduced two passives on the Ranger side of the skill tree (right side) that increase the number of projectiles, negating the need for Greater Multiple Projectile Support.

Multishot and Master Fletcher both allow an increased projectile to be fired. The latter only applies to bow attacks, while the former applies to any type of projectile attack. With Endless Munitions passive, players can fire up to four extra projectiles.

Along with that, the build invests in high amounts of evasion and spell suppression which doesn’t necessarily make it very tanky but at least improves its survivability. Bow builds tend not to be very good at taking hits but rather rely on their range, speed, and mobility to stay alive.

This build also works great with other temporary buffs like the ones received from shrines. It might be a good idea to invest in shrine nodes on the Atlus skill tree in Path of Exile to further take advantage of that. Kaom’s Spirit are a pair of gloves that give free Rage generation, providing speed to movement and attack. It stacks with Tailwind to further improve speed.

Overall, the Deadeye Ascendency in Path of Exile is a great choice for those that want to sacrifice some tankiness for more speed, damage, and clear.

