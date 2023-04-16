Best Inquisitor Crucible League build for Path of Exile

In Path of Exile, the Inquisitor is an exceptionally strong choice for anyone who wants to excel in casting spells. While the Witch and the Shadow have their own strengths, the Templar and his Inquisitor subclass can dominate with incredible amounts of damage and defense. The most popular build for this Ascendency uses a spell known as Spark. This spell shoots out balls of lightning that randomly move around the floor and bounce against walls.

Spark’s high damage output is paired with the Inquisitor’s tankiness and damage buffs. This makes for a deadly combo for anyone trying to play with this lightning-based skill.

Why Spark is best build for Inquisitor in Path of Exile Crucible League

Inquisitors are mostly known for their high regenerative abilities. The Consecrated Ground gives players and their allies increased health regeneration. The Sanctuary passive lets the Inquisitor create Consecrated Ground as soon as he stands still and lets him deal 15% increased damage.

Since the character needs to stand still to cast most spells in Path of Exile, including Sparks, they will get this buff frequently. The Pious Path passive will allow the regenerative capabilities of Consecrated Ground to apply to Energy Shield as well and will let its effects last for four seconds even after moving away from it.

This lets builds like Spark, where the character will stop and cast their spell every couple of seconds, become extremely tanky, and recover from any hit that doesn’t outright kill the character.

When it comes to damage, this class also has many tools. The Augury of Penitence is a great passive to pick up early on before the build starts investing in stats around critical chance and critical damage.

Once the build is fully capable of critting with every cast, it is better to invest in Righteous Providence and Inevitable Judgment. The former gives a bonus to critical strike chance per point of Intelligence or Strength, whichever is lower.

Therefore, it is a good idea to have high stats for both. The latter lets critical strikes ignore enemy elemental resistance. This is an incredible amount of damage for any build dealing elemental damage.

Spark is chosen as the main skill due to its massive damage potential in Path of Exile. The projectiles in this spell bounce around and can hit targets multiple times. With investment in cast speed, projectile speed, and pierce, the build starts filling up the screen with Spark projectiles that crash around and leave nothing alive.

It is especially effective in closed-off locations where the projectiles can bounce off even more, which leads to them hitting the same target even more.

All the passives of the Inquisitor, as well as the behavior of Spark, lead to the build being very strong in Path of Exile Crucible League.

