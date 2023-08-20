Path of Exile Deal with the Bandits quest walkthrough: choices, rewards, and more

Path of Exile Bandits are the faction that you will be dealing with for the majority of Act 2. Bandits form the majority of mob spawns in the several forests around the Forest Encampment hub area, and the leaders of these brigands are critical components for breaking into Act 3. The three bandit leaders wear fragments of an artifact as ritualistic amulets around their neck, which together unlocks the pathway to the final dungeon.

The Deal with the Bandits quest is given to you by Eramir after you complete the Through the Sacred Ground Quest and free Helena. However, this quest is not a hard requirement to progress in the critical path, as with most quests in Path of Exile. Finding any of the three bandit leaders will also automatically trigger this quest.

Path of Exile Dealing with the Bandits reward for killing all bandits

Eramir is One of the main quest-givers in Act 2 of Path of Exile (image via Grinding Gear Games)

It is implied that the bandit syndicates deter life in the Forest Encampment and its surroundings. However, Eramir does not directly task you with eliminating any of them. You only kill these characters of your own accord.

The only catch is that you need to collect their amulets for the artifact fragments. All three of the bandit leaders individually give you the imperative to kill the other two, a favor they will return by bequeathing their part of the artifact to you.

Additionally, each of these bandit leaders will grant you a series of passive bonuses that will be permanently imbued to that Path of Exile character. Your choice comes down to either helping one of them or killing all three. Killing all three lets you turn in the quest to Eramir, who will give you a Book of Skills that translates to 2 more passive skill points to your perk tree.

Which Path of Exile Bandit should you help?

Kraitlyn, Oak, and Alira in Path of Exile Act 2 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Kraitlyn is the sole bandit located towards the eastern Old Fields in the Crossroads region. Helping Kraitlyn kill the other two leaders grants you the following:

6% faster Attack and Cast Speed (additive with other sources)

10% chance to Avoid Elemental Ailments

6% increased Movement Speed

Alira can be found in The Western Forest, a sub-region accessible from an upper entrance in the Riverways. Killing the other bandits and helping her grants:

5 Mana regeneration per second

20% additional global critical damage multiplier

15% additive bonus to ALL elemental resistances

Oak is located in The Wetlands, found on the far side of the Riverways. Helping Oak will give you the following:

1% life regeneration per second

2% additive bonus to physical damage resistance

20% bonus for physical damage dealt

Generally, advanced skill builds will favor the passive skill points to any of these skill points, which become near-inconsequential in the late-game. For league starters, however, extra defenses found in Alira's bonuses make her the obviously superior option to opt for.