All Path of Exile Pantheon powers, explained

Path of Exile provides its players with various buffs, such as Pantheon Powers, that they can use to triumph through battles. The Pantheon is a system that bestows divine ability upon players. One can acquire these powers after defeating the gods in Acts 6 through 10.

These powers were introduced with The Fall of Oriath expansion. This guide explains how one can acquire and upgrade them.

All Pantheon powers in Path of Exile

The player can unlock all Pantheon Powers once they defeat the 12 gods (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Path of Exile has 12 gods that offer players specific abilities once defeated. The game has four major gods and eight minor gods. While the four major gods can be defeated during Acts 6, 7, and 8, the minor gods can be defeated in side quests.

The Path of Exile Pantheon powers can also be upgraded. The powers of the major gods can be upgraded three times, offering players four buffs. The powers of minor gods can only be upgraded once, offering two buffs.

Powers of the major gods in Path of Exile

Soul of the Brine King: Players can acquire this divine power by defeating Tsoagoth, The Brie King, in Act 6. When equipped, this power will protect players from being stunned (once they’ve been stunned or blocked a stun attack in the past two seconds).

Upgrades:

1) 30% stun and block recovery (Defeat Glace in Beach Map to unlock)

2) Cannot be Frozen (Defeat Corruptor Eedaiak in the Forbidden Woods Map to unlock)

3) 50% reduced effect of chill ( Defeat Nassar, Lion of the Seas in the Reef Map to unlock)

Soul of Arakaali: One can unlock this Path of Exile power by defeating Arakaali, Spinner of Shadows in Act 7. When equipped, this buff reduces 5% of damage taken over time and has a 10% chance of preventing lightning damage from hits.

Upgrades:

1) 50% increased recovery of life and shield once players have recently stopped taking damage over time (Defeat Queen of the Great Tangle in Jungle Valley Map to unlock).

2) 30% reduced effect of shock and reduced shock duration (Defeat Gisale, Thought Thief in Scriptorium Map to unlock).

3) 25% reduced chaos resistance against damage over time (Defeat Witch of the Cauldron in Burial Chambers Map to unlock).

Soul of Lunaris: Unlocking this power requires Path of Exile players to defeat Lunaris, Eternal Moon, in Act 8. The buff increases movement speed and reduces physical damage by 1% for every enemy nearby, up to 8%.

Upgrades:

1) 10% chance to avoid projectiles (Defeat the Tunneltrap in Mud Geyser Map to unlock).

2) There is a 5% chance to dodge the spell and attack if the user has taken a hit recently (Defeat The High Templar in Villa Map to unlock).

3) Avoid chained projectiles (Defeat Ciergan, Shadow Alchemist in Foundry Map to unlock).

Soul of Solaris: Players can unlock this power by defeating Solaris, Eternal Sun, in Path of Exile. Once equipped, physical damage taken is reduced by 5% when there's only one enemy nearby. The power has a 20% chance of taking 50% less area damage from hits.

Upgrades:

1) 8% reduced elemental damage if the user hasn’t been hit recently (Defeat Vision of Justice in Orchard Map to unlock).

2) Path of Exile players won't take extra damage from critical strikes if a critical strike has recently hit them (Defeat Nightmare's Omen in Primordial Pool Map to unlock).

3) Players have a 50% chance of avoiding Aliments from critical strikes (Defeat Pesquin, the Mad Baron, in Factory Map to unlock).

Powers of the minor gods in Path of Exile

Powers provided by minor gods can only be upgraded once (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Soul of Yugul: This Path of Exile power can be unlocked by defeating Yugul, Reflection of Terror in Act 8. Once equipped, users and their minions take 25% reduced damage and have a 50% chance of reflecting enemy chills and freezes.

Upgrade:

Cold damage is reduced by 5% if the user has been recently hit (Defeat Varhesh, Shimmering Aberration in Terrace Map to unlock).

Soul of Ralakesh: Players can unlock this power by defeating Rakalesh, Master of a Million Faces in Act 7. When equipped, players have a 25% chance of avoiding bleeding. The power further reduces 25% of physical damage taken while moving.

Upgrade:

The user cannot be inflicted with Corrupted Blood if they have at least five corrupted Blood debuffs (Defeat Drek, Apex Hunter in Fields Map to unlock).

Soul of Shakari: One can unlock this Path of Exile power after defeating Shakari, Queen of the Sands, in Act 9. This power reduces chaos damage taken by 5% and reduces chaos damage over time when the players are on Caustic Ground.

Upgrade:

The duration of poisons is reduced by 50%. The user cannot be poisoned with at least five poisons on them (Defeat Terror of the Infinite Drifts in Desert Spring Map to unlock).

Soul of Abberath: This power can be unlocked by defeating Abberath, the Cloven one in Act 6. This power reduces Fire damage by 5% and makes the user immune to burning ground.

Upgrade:

The duration of Ignite is reduced by 50%, and the user’s movement speed is increased by 10% while on burning ground (Defeat Mephod, the Earth Scorcher, in the Summit Map to unlock).

Soul of Tukohama: Path of Exile players can unlock this power by defeating Tukohama, Karui, the God of War, in Act 6. The power reduces physical damage by 3% every second, up to a maximum of 9% when stationary.

Upgrade:

When the user is stationary, they gain 2% life per second (Defeat Tashin, Warmaker in Siege Map to unlock).

Soul of Ryslatha: Path of Exile players can unlock this power by defeating Ryslatha, the Puppet Mistress in Act 6. If users have not used a Life Flask recently, Life Flasks gain three charges every three seconds.

Upgrade:

When Life Flasks are used in low life, the user's life is increased by 60% (Defeat Gorulis, Will-Thief in Infested Valley Map to unlock).

Soul of Garukhan: One must defeat Garukhan, Queen of the Winds, in Act 9 to unlock this Path of Exile power. When used, players have a 60% reduced effect of shock.

Upgrade:

6% increased movement speed if players haven’t been hit recently ( Defeat Stalker of the Endless Dunes in Dig Map to unlock).

Soul of Gruthkul: One can unlock this power by defeating Gruthkul, Mother of Despair in Act 7. The power offers 1% additional physical damage reduction for every hit the player has taken, up to a maximum of 5%.

Upgrade:

All the Path of Exile enemies that have recently hit the players have an 8% reduced attack speed (Defeat Erebix, Light’s Bane, in Cemetery Map to unlock).

While these are all the Pantheon Powers in Path of Exile right now, players must remember that they can only allot one major and one minor power simultaneously.