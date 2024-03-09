5 Best Ranger builds in Path of Exile

The best Ranger build in Path of Exile revolves around high mobility, high damage, and evasion. A good Ranger will allow you to evade attacks while dealing enemies an astonishing amount of damage. While you can try multiple Ranger builds, some work better than others. Ranger uses ranged attacks and can be hard to hit, making it a formidable foe on the battlefield.

Choosing a good Ranger build entirely depends upon your playstyle, but it can get tricky to pick one from all the great builds. That said, here are some of the best Ranger builds in Path of Exile you can choose from.

Best Ranger builds in Path of Exile

1) Tornado Shot Deadeye

Tornado Shot dead eye is the ultimate farming build (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Regarded as one of the ultimate farming builds, the Tornado Shot Deadeye is a high-budget build for Ranger. It allows you to be agile, giving an upper hand on the battlefield because of single-target damage, clearing speed, and evasion.

The play style is effortless: to melt down bosses, you must aim your primary projectile behind them while the secondary projectiles clear the area. With this build, you move through the map effortlessly, killing down enemies before they have a chance of reaching you.

2) Molten Strike Pathfinder

Molten Strike is an affordable and easy-to-use build (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Molten Strike Pathfinder is a medium-budget build in Path of Exile that is considered one of the game's most laid-back builds. It combines poison damage with molten strikes. While the build can melt down any enemy, it is also a little tanky, allowing you to be unharmed even after missing a few shots.

You can sit still with most enemies and spam your molten strikes while evading some attacks if necessary. While the build offers a close-range play style, the tankiness and evasion help you survive. This is the perfect build for players who want a relaxed gameplay that involves striking, evading, and occasionally using buffs.

3) Ice Shot Deadeye

Ice Shot Deadeye build it great at clearing mobs (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Bow builds are considered some of the best Ranger builds in Path of Exile because of how fun it can be to move around the map and delete enemies. The same is true for the Ice Shot Deadeye build, which allows you to move at high speed, clear large mobs, and stay safe because it is long-ranged.

This can also be played as a starter build. The play style is straightforward: you go around the map while you and your mirage shoot ice shots. These shots return back to you, hitting everything twice. For tanky foes, you can use a ballista totem that uses Barrage. You must only sit behind your teammates and aid them by clearing large mobs.

4) Flicker Strike Raider

Flicker Strike can kill a large amount of enemies in a single strike (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

While the other builds in this list were easy to play and straightforward, this one isn't. The Flicker Strike Raider build is known for being hard to play and is a currency sink, so it can take time to get used to this build. It is quite effective and fun to play; in the right hands, this build can clear any enemy in the game.

You will need Frenzy Charges to use Flicker constantly. Another thing to note about a flicker build is that you must continually attack enemies. When using the Flicker Strike, you must also balance, damage, and tankiness. Once everything is set up, you'll destroy your enemies in a blink of an eye.

5) Lightning Arrow Deadeye

Lightning Arrow is one of the best Ranger builds in Path of Exile (Grinding Gear Games)

This bow build is great at dealing with single-target damage, so if you're focusing on taking down bosses, this build is for you. It offers an effortless playstyle and can perform in multiple battle scenarios, making it one of the best Ranger builds in Path of Exile. The Lightning Arrow Deadeye can also be used as a league starter, making it one of the best Ranger builds in Path of Exile.

The playstyle revolves around Lightning Arrow and Artillery Ballista as the active skills and Blink Arrow and Flame Dash as the movement skills. While using this build, you will have to attack and evade constantly; the build lacks defense and is challenging. However, even if you take the death penalty into account, this build farms faster than most of the other builds.

