5 best Templar builds in Path of Exile

The best Templar build in Path of Exile allows players to mix defense and offense during team fights. While there are multiple builds a Templar can choose from, it all comes down to a defensive build that can provide a shield to its allies, an offensive build that deals with critical strikes, and a balance between both offense and defense.

Choosing a build depends entirely upon a player's playstyle. Hence, they need to go through a few before choosing that they want to wreak havoc with. Here are some of the best Templar builds in Path of Exile for you to choose from.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Here are some of the best Templar builds in Path of Exile

1) Storm Brand Inquisitor

Storm Brand Inquisitor build allows you to shock and explode enemies. (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

This build is a starter to an endgame build, as it is one of the safest and most mobile playstyles. All it requires you to do is drop brands and walk around. There's no aiming needed, making this one of the best Templar builds in Path of Exile for players who want to farm yet have just started playing the game.

The build works well because of a combination of two items: Storm Brand and Inpulsa's Broken Heart. With Storm Brand, you can shock enemies. The shock will jump from one enemy to another, shocking an entire pack and then exploding because of Inpulsa's Broken Heart.

2) Mage Skeleton Guardian

Mage Skeleton Guardian build allows you to summon a powerful army of skeletons. (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

This build is great for players who want a summoning-type playstyle. The playstyle of this build is summoning your powerful skeletal army and getting to the back line to stay safe. Creating this build with a higher budget will increase your damage to an insane level, even allowing you to take down bosses.

The Mage Skeleton Guardian build works well because of the Vaal Summon Skeletons, which allow you to summon an array of skeletons, such as a Skeleton General, Mages, Archers, and Soldiers. This build uses a transfigured gem that transforms your Summon Skeletons into Vaal Summon Skeletons.

3) Arc Totem Hierophant

Arc Totem Hierophant build allows you to clear large mobs easily. (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The Arc Totem Hierophant is a simpler yet effective build. Some even consider it one of the most robust totem builds in the game. This Path of Exile build requires little investment and is quite balanced. It offers great survivability, boss damage, and efficient dungeon clearing.

While the build requires some items, such as the Soum Mantle Robe and Kikazaru Ring, once it is complete, you will become unstoppable. This build offers a very passive playstyle: you place totems and use your skill to clear a large mob or take down bosses. This all-rounder build is currently one of the best Templar builds in Path of Exile.

4) Righteous Fire Inquisitor

Righteous Fire Inquisitor build allows you to burn down your enemies by simply running around the map. (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The Righteous Fire Inquisitor build in Path of Exile is one of the staple builds, bringing forth the power of fire to clear a large mob quickly. This build is simple to use but can deal a large amount of damage. While the build lacks boss damage, it can provide high survivability and mobility.

The playstyle of the build simply requires you to activate Righteous Fire, maintain your flasks, and run through your map, burning everything around you. You can also use Frost Blink or Shield Charge to increase mobility and add damage.

5) Summon Raging Spirit Guardian

Summon Raging Spirits Guardian build is great for Boss fights and clearing mobs. (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

This Summon Raging Spirit is great for beginners using a Guardian build. It is easy to use, effective and requires no specific unique items. The build can do massive damage to bosses with investment and can easily clear mobs as well. What makes this build great is its simplicity and effectiveness. You can use this as a starter build and invest in it to strengthen it.

The playstyle of this build is simple: you summon your minions, and as they take care of the enemy, you just have to avoid getting hit. The Summon Raging Spirit build can be great to use solo or in a team to support your allies with added damage, making it one of the best Templar builds in Path of Exile.

