Best Hierophant Crucible League build for Path of Exile

The Hierophant Ascendancy class in Path of Exile is one of the more unique classes in the game. And in Crucible League, you'll find that the Hierophant is a force to be reckoned with, considering you have a fantastic build. With so many incredible choices, players can't help but wonder what build should go for exactly.

Well, you're in luck! In this article, you'll discover which build is best for your Hierophant in PoE's Crucible League. So let's check it out, shall we?

Path of Exile Guide: The Best Hierophant Build For Crucible League

Before we start, here's a quick rundown of what the Crucible League is all about. Path of Exile's Crucible League brings a ton of new content to an epic game. The league offers players a fresh and fantastic way to upgrade their legendary and unique weapons through the Crucible Passive Skill Tree. In the game's lore, this is done by imbuing your weapons with the power of Titans.

The latest league also has nine new Vaal skills, stage reworks, Mastery Overhaul, and more. Players who chose the Hierophant Ascendancy class will have a fantastic time completing this league if they pick a build to help them progress until the endgame.

Arc Totems Hierophant Build

The Arc Totems Hierophant build is a fantastic starter for Path of Exile players, both old and new. It's not as complicated as other builds out there, such as the Dark Pact Totems or the Winter Orb build, but it is still formidable and can stand on its own. The build is also relatively cheap compared to the others, which is good news, especially for players who aren't keen on spending too much on a particular build.

The Arc Totems build is also considered one of the more balanced builds in Path of Exile, clearing dungeons, dealing damage to bosses, and overall survivability is relatively high. Keep an eye out for particular mods on gear you'll be looting. Mods like Lightning Damage, Totem Damage, Elemental Resistances, and Cast Speed as these mods will help you in the long run in completing this build.

Arc Totems Hierophant Skill Tree (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Some unique items you'd want to have in your inventory would be the Soul Mantle Robe which grants increased Spell Damage, the Kikazaru Ring, which helps reduce Curse effects, and the Brine Crown, which gives your Hierophant a massive increase in Life, Armour, and Energy Shield. Having all of these equipped turns your Hierophant into such a powerhouse in Crucible.

Following this build path will make you become so powerful that not even the strongest boss in all of Wraeclast would stand a chance against you.

So now that you know which build is best for your Hierophant in Path of Exile's Crucible League, go out there and wreak havoc! Although if you plan on using the Ascendant character class, check out the best build for them in Crucible League right here.

