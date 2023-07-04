Best Ascendant Crucible League build for Path of Exile

The Ascendant in Path of Exile is probably the most versatile character you'll ever play in the game, as this class allows you to take passives based on other Ascendancy classes. In PoE's latest update, the Crucible League, players are still trying to find the best build to maximize their Ascendant's true potential.

So if you're one of these curious players, your days of trying out different types of builds only to be disappointed after are over. In this guide, we'll tell you all about the best Ascendant build you can go for in Path of Exile's Crucible League.

Path of Exile guide: Best Ascendancy build you can try in Crucible League

Path of Exile's Crucible League has been out since last April, and the player base has been keen on trying different classes and builds. This is mainly due to the fact that the Crucible League has been offering more content to enjoy as you traverse Wraeclast wielding powerful godlike weapons.

The Crucible League allows you to imbue your weapons with the power of the Titans who once ruled over the world. This comes in the form of the Crucible Passive Skill Tree, which adds more power to your weapon stats. Those who chose the Ascendant character class may find it a bit trickier to find the perfect build since the Ascendant also takes advantage of passive skills from other classes.

Infernal Flicker Ascendant build

There are plenty of amazing builds to go for when using the Ascendant class in Path of Exile, such as the Exanguinate or the Storm Rain. However, many players cannot deny the insane power of the Infernal Flicker Ascendant build. This is a build that's so strong it can topple even the mightiest of foes scattered around the game.

The budget for this build is affordable and will definitely not strain your wallet. Clearing dungeons can be done quickly since this is one of the fastest Ascendant builds, and it may even be considered one of the fastest out of all the classes. When it comes to dealing damage to bosses, the Infernal Flicker build packs quite a deadly punch.

The Ascendant Ready for Battle (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Although not the tankiest of builds available, the Infernal Flicker Ascendant in Path of Exile makes up for in speed what it lacks in defense, allowing your character to quickly escape in dire situations and restrategize. When scouring for gear, look for mods like Elemental Damage, Attack Speed, and Critical Chance, as these will help you progress and maximize the build's potential.

Lastly, some unique items you should have in your arsenal are Oro's Sacrifice Sword, Call of The Void Ring, and Yoke of Suffering Amulet. Once you do this and level up all the necessary skills, you'll be an Ascendant worthy of battling the Titans.

We hope this guide helps you be the best Ascendant in Path of Exile: Crucible League. For players who chose the Raider class, check out this guide on the best Crucible build for Raiders.

