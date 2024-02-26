Is Path of Exile cross-platform? cross-play and cross-progression features explored

If you enjoy Path of Exile and want to play it with friends on other platforms, one of the most common questions you'll have is whether it is cross-platform. This game is a great free-to-play ARPG for PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox, with an extensive player base. However, if you have been playing solo till now and want to enjoy the title with your peers, here’s everything you need to know.

In this article, we'll talk about the availability of cross-play and cross-progression features of Path of Exile.

Does Path of Exile have cross-platform features between PC, Xbox, and PS4?

Path of Exile is available on various platforms, but unfortunately, because of the absence of cross-platform features, players on these supported platforms are unable to join others on separate platforms. For example, PC players cannot play with PS4 users and vice versa.

While PC and Mac users can play together, invite others, and party up in their game, players using gaming consoles cannot access the cross-platform feature.

Put simply, PlayStation and Xbox users will have to play with their peers on these platforms only. However, if you're a PC or Mac player, you can easily collaborate, using the cross-platform feature.

Does Path of Exile have cross-progression features between PC, Xbox, and PS4?

PoE (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Similar to cross-platform play, cross-progression is also unavailable in this game unless you are playing on a Mac or PC. The reason behind this is console users play the game on different servers on multiple console platforms. However, since PC and Mac players use the same server, they are able to team up and play together.

Regarding the game's cross-platform feature, the developers responded to a tweet stating that

“Players on the two different console platforms play on their own separate servers.”

Expand Tweet

Despite the title not launching cross-play and cross-progression features for the time being, there's a chance things might change in the future.

Will Path of Exile 2 Support cross-platform and cross-progression?

PoE 2 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Although there are no indications of cross-platform and cross-progression features in the first game currently, that might change with the much-awaited PoE 2 release.

When asked about the release of PoE 2 on PS4 and Xbox One, GGG producer Chris Wilson assured that it will most likely be a PC and next-generation console exclusive, indicating that PoE 2 will possibly skip PS4 and Xbox One. Furthermore, he mentioned that the team will look into cross-platform options in the future.

This is all you need to know about the cross-play and cross-progression features of this action-packed ARPG. For more such Path of Exile guides, follow Sportskeeda.