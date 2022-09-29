5 most ridiculous Acorn cards in Magic: The Gathering's Unfinity expansion

In Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming expansion, Unfinity, there are cards that are Eternal-format legal, and then there are “Acorn” cards, which are easy to identify. Just look at the bottom center of the card, and if you see a shiny shape of an Acorn, it is not a card that is tournament legal.

Of course, your game group may vary, and allow these ridiculous cards as well. That’s entirely up to the player's discretion. For casual games, it’s entirely up to the friend group to determine what is and is not playable.

Some of these Magic: The Gathering cards are absolutely bonkers. Some are frustrating, some have the potential to be overpowered, and some are just heartwarming, but still silly. There are still plenty of Unfinity cards to discuss, but these are just some of the very over-the-top or ridiculous cards in Wizards of the Coast’s next expansion.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

What are some of the best and weirdest Acorn cards in Magic: The Gathering?

5) Tug of War (Green Sorcery)

Tug of War for MTG's Unfinity (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Remember the classic Arabian Nights card, Shahrazad? Well, now it’s back in Magic: The Gathering! It created a subgame within the original game you were playing, where the loser would lose half of their life, rounded down.

Tug of War brings that back, in a sense. Players can start a subgame within their current one and can take up to three permanent cards with different names from the main game’s deck, and put it into play in this subgame. Both players in this start with five lives. When a winner is declared, they put one of the cards they put into play at the beginning of the subgame into play.

The other cards are shuffled back into the deck as normal. It’s a needlessly ridiculous and complicated card, but the rewards are great. You can pick a card from your deck and essentially put it into play if you win. It has to be one of those three you picked, so choose wisely. I can see players duplicating this to create the most frustrating board state ever created.

4) Autograph Book (Artifact)

Autograph Book, in Unfinity (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Honestly, this is a pretty wholesome card, and could be a way for a Magic: The Gathering player to make some friends. A 2-cost artifact, it enters play with a Page Counter for each person who has signed the card. It does not specify where on the card that is, either.

Chris Mooney @ChrisKMooney



#MTGUnfinity #wotcstaff Autograph Book is probably my absolute favorite card in the set. I had the idea for this card many years before coming to wizards, and it's amazing that it'll finally be real! I'm really hoping to get to sign a lot of these at Magic 30. Autograph Book is probably my absolute favorite card in the set. I had the idea for this card many years before coming to wizards, and it's amazing that it'll finally be real! I'm really hoping to get to sign a lot of these at Magic 30.#MTGUnfinity #wotcstaff https://t.co/0iOuWQCbyq

You can pay 3 colorless mana, tap it and remove a Page Counter from it to draw a card. It’s not broken or overpowered at all, but can lead to some great moments. Magic: The Gathering can be a very toxic community, but Autograph Book could be a wholesome way to make some new friends or talk to new people in your local game store, while also powering up this card for future games.

3) Surprise Party (White Enchantment)

Surprise Party, for MTG's Unfinity (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

A card previously covered here on Sportskeeda, Magic: The Gathering’s Surprise Party is ridiculous, but an amazing card. It rewards players who can cheat enormous amounts of Clown Robot tokens into play, unseen by the other player. You can put the tokens anywhere your opponent can’t see.

Whether it’s under the playmat, hiding in your opponent’s card sleeves, or even your own card sleeves! Your friends can hold tokens and slide them under clutter on the table, and so much more.

When this comes into play you, reveal all your tokens, and yell “Surprise!” For each token that you snuck into play, you have that many Clown Robot tokens. This card also gives your Robots +1/+0 and vigilance.

2) Pietra, Crafter of Clowns

Pietra, Crafter of Clowns (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

It’s a shame this is an Acorn card for Magic: The Gathering because I would certainly consider making this a deck commander. A 3-cost, Red/White Legendary, this Human Clown Artificer has Haste and gives all of your Robots +1/+1.

That’s neat enough, because she’s basically a Robot Lord, without being a Robot. The reason I love this card so much is her primary ability. You pay 1 red and 1 white, tap her, and "Tell a joke you haven’t told this game to someone outside the game."

This creates a 1/1 Clown Robot artifact creature token, and if that person laughs, the token also gets haste for the turn. The possibility of bad, but funny jokes is endless with this card. It’s not especially overpowered, but is fun nonetheless.

1) It Came from Planet Glurg

It Came from Planet Glurg (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

It Came from Planet Glurg could be a problematic but hilarious Magic: The Gathering card. This 2 mana+XX card can be overpowered if you want it to be. A 0/0 Legendary Creature, this Alien Ooze can come into play as a copy of X different creatures on the battlefield.

What does that mean, though? It sounds mighty confusing. It isn’t, though! This creature has total power, total toughness, combined mana costs, all text boxes, names, art, et cetera. Everything that is present in the other cards you put together forms into this one hideous conglomeration.

You can make the most overpowered, disgusting creature ever with it, or you can make something dumb that contradicts itself somehow and is useless in combat. The best part is that it doesn’t even specify which player has to control the creatures you’re copying! Since it has 2 Xs in the cost though, you have to pay the initial X twice.

So, if you pay 8 mana for this, you will need a total of 18 mana (2 for the initial cost, then the other 8 mana twice). Just bear that in mind!

Unfinity is a ridiculous Magic: The Gathering expansion, and when October 7, 2022, arrives, it will bring chaos and laughter to game stores everywhere. It’s a set that is designed to be silly and over-the-top, and it delivers on that.

