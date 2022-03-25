5 rumored games that might be revealed at E3

Since 1995, the Electronic Entertainment Expo or E3 has been the biggest trade event in the videogame industry. This event paves the way for big gaming companies to showcase, introduce, and advertise their new games to the general public. This event is organized by the Entertainment Software Association or ESA and it takes place every year at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

E3 is considered the largest and most impactful gaming event of the year. E3 was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in 2021 the event returned and took place virtually on different streaming media platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

Picture from E3 2018 (Image via Electronic Entertainment Expo)

It is highly uncertain whether E3 is going to return this year or not. But if it does, then here are the top 5 rumored or subtly-announced games for this year.

5 rumored games that will be revealed this year at E3

1) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier The Jedi Fallen Order sequel has been in production for a while and should be out this year or next. The shooter and strategy game sound like they're many years away. This type of announcement is often for hiring purposes — particularly essential now, during the Great Resignation The Jedi Fallen Order sequel has been in production for a while and should be out this year or next. The shooter and strategy game sound like they're many years away. This type of announcement is often for hiring purposes — particularly essential now, during the Great Resignation

The sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was announced by EA on their official website. EA also confirmed that the game will be coming from both them and Respawn Entertainment, the gaming studio that made Apex Legends and Medal of Honor. It is also rumored that two other Star Wars games are at work from Respawn Entertainment and Ubisoft.

Although there's no confirmed date on when Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 will be released, rumors suggest that E3 will announce the game this June. It is also suspected that the game will be released during the upcoming Star Wars Celebration, which is in May.

2) Assassin’s Creed: Infinity

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Details on Assassin’s Creed Infinity are still in flux as it won’t be out until 2024 or later, but it may be some sort of hub that allows people to play multiple AC games both big and small. Or Ubisoft may say screw it and give up to chase the next trend 3 years from now Details on Assassin’s Creed Infinity are still in flux as it won’t be out until 2024 or later, but it may be some sort of hub that allows people to play multiple AC games both big and small. Or Ubisoft may say screw it and give up to chase the next trend 3 years from now

Every two years, Ubisoft releases a new Assassin’s Creed game and after the release of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla in 2020, fans are sure that a new game will be released this year.

In July 2021, Ubisoft officially announced that a new Assassin’s Creed game codenamed Infinity is being worked on, and even though the game is in development, it's unclear when the game will be released.

In the announcement, Ubisoft also revealed that they are working on a DLC for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla which might mean Ubisoft will release the Valhalla DLC before Assassin's Creed: Infinity to fill the two-year gap. Nonetheless, fans are still hoping for a new Assassin’s Creed game this year.

3) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sequel

The Call of Duty franchise releases a game every year and this feat is possible because of the interchanging producers. Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer Games, and Treyarch are the three producers that make a new Call of Duty game every year, and this time Infinity Ward will release the new Call of Duty title.

According to rumors, this Call of Duty game will be the sequel of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), and the project is codenamed “Cortez." Although there is no official release date for the game, it is expected to come out either at this year's E3 or between October and December.

4) Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

The sequel to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, also known as Breath of the Wild 2 was first announced in June 202 and it instantly became a hit.

Even though the producer of the Zelda series stated that developers will further disclose information about the game, Nintendo kept quiet and the title of the game is still unknown. With no specified date for the release of the game, it is rumored that Nintendo will reveal the game at E3 this year.

5) Need for Speed 2022

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ EA is expecting Need for Speed by Criterion Games to release in September/October 2022.



Need for Speed development had to be paused in summer 2021 as Criterion Games needed to help with the development of Battlefield 2042. EA is expecting Need for Speed by Criterion Games to release in September/October 2022.Need for Speed development had to be paused in summer 2021 as Criterion Games needed to help with the development of Battlefield 2042. https://t.co/pGHiEIYmbv

It is rumored that EA is set to release a new Need for Speed title this year with Criterion, who produced Need for Speed: Rivals back in 2013. After 2013, Criterion got repositioned to make Battlefield and Battlefront.

Even though they are in the process of developing the new Need for Speed game, Criterion is still assisting with Battlefield 2042. This might delay the launch of Need for Speed until September or October.

