5 stars who could be the highest rated Premier League footballer in FIFA 23

Regarding ratings in FIFA 23, the highest value usually goes to one unique footballer who grabs the bragging rights for that year. But it's not just the overall leader that fans look up to. With the incredible popularity of the English Premier League, there's intense rivalry among the fans.

The Premier League also has some outstanding footballers playing in the country.Several top clubs spend a lot of money to bring in superstars if the talents from the academies don't suffice.

So naturally, some great contenders could become the highest-rated footballer from the league in FIFA 23. While some of these names are more along the expected lines, others do come in despite being a bit far-fetched.

Top five contenders for the highest rated Premier League footballer in FIFA 23

5) Son Heung-min

The South Korean superstar was the league's joint top-scorer with Mohamed Salah and has been superb for Tottenham. He was one of the main reasons the club from North London ultimately managed to secure a UEFA Champions League berth. Cutting in from wide, Son's athleticism and goal-scoring resulted in some handy points that helped the club immensely.

Son's ratings over the last few years have been relatively high, but not the highest. However, everyone will agree that the South Korean definitely deserves an upgrade in his rating in FIFA 23. His performances have indeed spoken about his abilities, and it could make him the highest-rated player in the league.

4) Mohamed Salah

Many felt that Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah's 89 rating in FIFA 22 was unjust. Nevertheless, last was another tremendous year as Salah ended up being the league's joint highest scorer. While Liverpool fell short at essential junctures, Salah led from the front and was one of the main reasons for the club's intense pursuit of trophies.

Like Son, many believe that Salah should get an upgrade in FIFA 23. It will likely enable fans to get a 90-rated card of his, and it remains to be seen how much of a boost EA Sports provides to his rating. If Salah becomes the highest-rated Premier League footballer in FIFA 23, he will likely face competition from his teammate.

3) Virgil van Dijk

Dutch defender, Virgil van Dijk, is regarded as the best in the business and has been one of the founding pillars of Liverpool's transformation. Defenders are usually rated a bit behind attackers in FIFA, but that could change. After a terrible ACL injury, Van Dijk quickly regained his lost touch to become a rock at the back.

While Liverpool are known for their attack, having the Dutch mountain in the backline is crucial for Klopp. His defensive and leadership abilities make the defense tight and allow the attackers to thrive better.

Van Dijk's ability to start attacks from the back, courtesy of his outrageous long balls, is another strong attribute of his. However, it remains to be seen if his rating will get a sufficient upgrade to make it the highest in the Premier League.

2) Cristiano Ronaldo

At the time of writing, Cristiano Ronaldo is still a Manchester United and Premier League footballer. The Portuguese's intentions to move to a Champions League club are known to the footballing world, but a transfer seems unlikely. If he stays at Manchester United, Ronaldo could be the highest-rated Premier League footballer in FIFA 23.

Last year, the forward shared the position with Kevin De Bruyne, and he had a mixed season. While trophies and success didn't arrive, Ronaldo once again scored more than 20 goals, despite having relatively fewer appearances than the previous few seasons. However, he may require an upgrade over his FIFA 22 rating if he is to take the crown among Premier League footballers in FIFA 23.

1) Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgian midfield maestro is regarded as one of the finest of this generation. De Bruyne has been sublime over the last decade since he switched to the Premier League for Manchester City.

He quickly rose through the ranks to become one of the pivotal figures in the club's success. His ability to stitch passes, unlike anyone else, makes him one of the best in the world. De Bruyne is equally brilliant on set-pieces and in front of goal.

In FIFA 22, both De Bruyne and Cristiano Ronaldo were tied at 91-rating, and since then, the Belgian has had a far better season. Manchester City once again won the Premier League, in which he played a significant role. Any upgrade in his rating will very well make the midfielder the highest-rated Premier League footballer in FIFA 23.

