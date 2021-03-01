5 Streamers who fell asleep on live stream only to regret their decision later

The world of streaming has seen some downright hilarious incidents in the past. Quite a few streamers tend to say or do inappropriate things in front of their viewers. These incidents might sometimes lead to the streamer going viral on the internet.

One such instance was related to streamer JesseD, whose clip “The Awakening” ended up becoming one of the most watched clips on Twitch of all time. Other times, however, the streamer in question might end up thoroughly regretting falling asleep in front of their viewers.

Quite a few of these incidents involve streamers who wanted to do a “sleep-stream.” Others simply fell asleep and woke up thoroughly embarrassed. In this article, 5 such streamers who ended up regretting falling asleep on live stream have been talked about.

5 streamers who regretted falling asleep on live stream

#5 YuriJoa

YuriJoa is a Twitch streamer with around 90k followers on the platform. She plays games such as League of Legends and PUBG, and regularly streams IRL content as well. During one such stream, she ended up falling asleep peacefully in her chair.

However, one of her viewers was not happy, and decided to play a blaring sound that instantaneously woke her up. The streamer was nice enough to burst out laughing, but would not have appreciated the way in which she was woken up. Viewers are advised to lower their volume before listening to the clip above.

#4 JustaMinx

Becca “JustaMinx” is a popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer. She has 1.1 million followers on Twitch and around 480k subscribers on YouTube. Back in September 2020, she decided to host a sleep-stream for her viewers.

As it often happens, her Twitch audience made her thoroughly regret her decision. The streamer had to endure door-knocks, loud noises, creepy pick-up lines and a range of annoying interruptions from her fans. As can be seen in the clip, it was a humungous struggle, to say the least.

#3 Twomad

Canadian Twitch streamer and YouTuber Muudea' “Twomad” Day' Sedik has, also in the past, hosted “sleep-streams.” He is popular for his Overwatch and Fortnite related content, with 1.92 million subscribers on YouTube, where he streams. His Twitch account has around 358k followers.

Regardless, one of his sleep streams can be seen above, as Twomad decided to connect his voice chat to a giant speaker by the bed. Needless to say, there wasn’t a lot of sleep that the streamer was able to pull off, during his sleep stream.

#2 Louis/Los Pollos TV

In what was a bizarre sleep-stream, a streamer called Louis decided to host a sleep-stream along with his girlfriend. Only, he referred to her as “step-sis,” and has a range of distractions that he had to sleep through.

The jeering from the audience and the loud noises aside, his girlfriend decided to throw blocks of ice on his face. The streamer snapped awake as his girlfriend decided to run out of the room. He eventually found the courage to get up and dazedly follow her, as can be seen in the clip.

# 1 PotasticP

Jeannie “PotasticP” Lee has 289k followers on Twitch and 140k subscribers on YouTube. She is popular with streaming games such as Subnautica and Among Us, but she also hosted a sleep-stream around October 2020.

The streamer got a little too comfortable on her white coach, and forgot that she was streaming when she woke up. She began talking to her boyfriend and did not remember for quite some time that she was still livestreaming. While the incident was certainly not embarrassing, it was hilarious, as can be seen in the clip.