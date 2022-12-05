5 streamers who have gotten extremely rare in-game items on livestream

Most streamers find reach through their engaging content and on-screen gimmicks, which sometimes reward them with major sponsorship deals. As a result, some have ample financial resources to equip themselves with the best-looking in-game items and collectibles that they display during their broadcasts.

There may also be occasions when streamers simply get fortuitous. A stroke of luck goes a long way in making for clippable moments and recordable reactions that could end up turning viral.

In this article, we look at five streamers who displayed some rare in-game items while streaming.

5 streamers and their noteworthy in-game collections

1) xQc gets a StatTrak Karambit Marble Fade in CS: GO

In a live stream uploaded in April 2022, popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" managed to pull out an incredibly rare in-game item called StatTrak Karambit Marble Fade, a rare knife skin in CS:GO.

Felix is known to have an affinity towards opening loot crates and boxes in-game. While streaming CS:GO, xQc was seen taking the time to open the loot boxes, which eventually paid him dividends after he unlocked the rare knife skin.

For those wondering, the skin went for a whopping CDN $1,512.44 at the time.

2) W2S gets Ronaldo and Messi in the same pack

UK-based Sidemen member Harry "W2S" has made a name for himself for his epic pack openings and the reactions attached to them. In a video uploaded in 2020, the YouTuber was seen going for a pack hunt in FIFA 19.

Much to his joy, he managed to pull out a relatively rare 99-rated Team of the Year (TOTY) Cristiano Ronaldo card. However, that wasn't all as he also managed to bag a 99-rated Messi as well. Getting either of the duo's cards has always been regarded as a rare occurrence in FIFA. But getting two in the same pack is inconceivable.

3) Castro1021 sniped Pele worth 15 million coins

Castro1021, the biggest FIFA streamer in the community, made an epic snipe in a stream earlier this year. While broadcasting FIFA 22 on Twitch, the streamer managed to snipe a rare 99-rated Moments Icon Pele.

For those unfamiliar with the game, users can buy in-game cards using FIFA's virtual money. However, since Moments Icon Pele was a super rare card and only remained in the market for a handful of moments, Castro1021's quick buy made for a viral moment. The card cost them a total of 15 million coins, which is the highest value for a player in the game.

4) DrLupo becomes the only owner of P-Body

Former Twitch streamer Benjamin "DrLupo" was a proud and exclusive owner of a Fall Guys skin gifted to him by the game itself. Released in 2020, the P-Body skin with the best in-game statistics was announced as a gift to the player.

It was revealed that DrLupo was being referred to in Fall Guy's tweet. Although he was the sole owner of the skin at the time of its release, readers should note that the skin is now accessible to all users.

5) Ninja rolls with a $1000 Galaxy skin

Although rarely seen in 2022, the Galaxy skin, which was launched in 2018 was a super-rare skin at the time of its release. As the name suggests, the skin was paired with the then-newly launched Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

Users were only able to acquire the skin by purchasing the aforementioned device or the Samsung S4 Tablet.

Ninja, who has an elaborate collection of skins in Fortnite, was able to get his hands on the Galaxy skin back in his Fortnite heyday. The estimated cost of the skin was between $800-1000 and was available only for a limited period of time, meaning that only a handful of streamers have owned it.

