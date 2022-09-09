5 streamers who left Twitch and thrived on YouTube

Although the general consensus is that Twitch is for streamers and YouTube is for content creators, there has been a slow and gradual shift in that perspective. Despite the purple platform being the primary destination for all streamers, YouTube has been gaining ground in recent times.

For context, many big-name streamers have shifted from the Amazon-owned purple platform to the Google-owned red one over the past few years. The diaspora has become more evident in recent years.

Money is certainly one of the biggest factors that has swayed many minds, while others have been forced to shift due to suspensions or strikes.

Here are five such creators who made the switch and tasted success.

5 creators who have garnered higher numbers after leaving Twitch for YouTube Gaming

1) Ludwig

Ludwig is easily among the most recognizable names in the streaming world. He had accumulated over 3.1 million followers by the time he decided to make the switch, with over 280,000 concurrent subscribers at one point, courtesy of his 30-day-long subathon.

Now a full-time YouTuber (since November 2021), Ludwig has experienced a great amount of success. The streamer organized his own quiz show, Mogul Money Live, for a sold-out audience of over 5k people at the YouTube Theater in July 2022. The stream was a smashing success as it went on to attract over 140k live viewers.

2) Valkyrae

Rachell "Valkyrae" is currently among the most popular female creators in the community. While she rose to prominence through her Among Us streams on the Twitch, she has received numerous other awards and accolades over the years. She is also the co-owner of one of the most successful esports organization, 100 Thieves.

Regardless of her past success with Twitch, Valkyrae hasn't looked back since she left for YouTube in 2020. She has also become the most-watched streamer on the platform, surpassing Pokimane, and currently has over 3.7 million subscribers on her channel.

3) Dr DisRespect

Guy "Dr DisRespect's" case is a curious one. Being one of the faces of the purple platform, his unexplained ban raised many eyebrows among his fans; he has not given any explanation either. He started streaming on YouTube Gaming in August 2020. His first stream was a record-breaking one, with over 510k people watching him live at one point.

Since his move, he has been able to grow his channel even further. As of today, he sits with over four million subscribers on his channel, making him among the most popular creators.

4) TimTheTatman

Following the switch of his close friend Dr DisRespect, Timothy "TimTheTatman" also switched platforms. He rose to prominence through his Fortnite streams. Although he was among the top 10 earners on Twitch, according to leaks in October 2021, his progress hasn't been deterred on YouTube either.

Along with Dr. Lupo, he signed a multi-million dollar contract with YouTube that has made him one of the highest earners on the platform. Tim has been able to grow his channel and reach a mammoth figure of 4.58 million subscribers (a figure that is still rising).

5) IShowSpeed

Although Darren "IShowSpeed" was always active on YouTube, he was a recognizable face on Twitch as well. However, while participating in an e-dating show organized by Adin Ross in 2021, the young streamer appeared to have passed some s*xually suggestive comments about a female participant, which resulted in his ban.

Since his suspension, IShowSpeed has dedicated his entire focus to YouTube streaming. He is regarded as the fastest growing streamer on the platform with over 11 million subscribers. His streams are equally popular, with each averaging over a million views.

