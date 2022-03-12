5 streamers who made questionable decisions on stream

Being an online content creator means everything you do is watched with very critical eyes, making even one mistake could cost an online influencer their entire career, but streamers have to be especially careful.

A YouTuber could cut out an unsavory joke or even a slip of the tongue, but a streamer can't do anything to edit out their mistakes, which has led many to broadcast some of the worst decisions they've ever made to the world.

For this list, we are observing moments in history where streamers have made choices that have been met with heavy criticism. From berating viewers to donate more money, to demeaning their peers, here are five moments where streamers have made questionable decisions while livestreaming.

5 streamers who have made questionable decisions on stream

5) IShowSpeed

The internet's favorite raging gamer (Image via Twitter)

While IShowSpeed has risen in popularity over the last few months for his over-the-top reactions and insane moments of rage while playing video games, many may not know that there is a reason why he doesn't use Twitch as his site for streaming. He can't use the site because he's permanently banned.

The ban was due to him making very aggressive comments towards a female streamer while on Adin Ross' stream. This led to many people on the internet finding the "jokes" he was making far too aggressive and threatening. .

While he has made the joke many times before, it was clear that everyone else on the stream was uncomfortable with the comments.

He has since moved to YouTube, where he has found massive success across the internet, with his clips of rage becoming extremely popular.

4) BadBunny

One of the internet's most hated personalities (Image via Twitch)

BadBunny was a female Twitch personality who gained massive amounts of attention after a clip of her yelling at her audience went viral, bringing a massive amount of vitriol towards her.

She was demanding that her chat give her more money, claiming it's "just five dollars" and that she doesn't care that people can't afford it.

She faced massive backlash, and was every YouTuber's favorite punching bag for a long while. She still streams on Twitch, and has seemed to use the massive amount of attention to her advantage.

3) TrainwrecksTV

Twitch's most popular gambling broadcaster (Image via Twitch)

Trainwrecks is a streamer who has had plenty of controversy, with his most recent being his large number of gambling-centered streams, which many take issue with. However, his most notable drama was his rant where he complained about the massive influx of female streamers who were coming to Twitch.

This rant did not sit well with many members of the online community, especially women who found the comments offensive. He was banned on Twitch for the comments he made during the rant, and has now moved past such aggressive behavior.

2) Pokimane

Twitch's biggest female streamer (Image via Twitter pokimanelol)

Pokimane has found massive success on Twitch, becoming the most popular female streamer on the site, but with her fame comes many downsides. While many online try to dig up old clips of her past streams, one of the most popular clips that has resurfaced is her saying the N-Word.

She has since made an apology for her use of the word, but many continue to spread the clip around with the intention of adversely affecting her career.

This certainly caused quite a bit of backlash when many fans discovered the video, but she has tried her best to move past the incident.

1) ZilianOP

This is quite the famous case of someone using false pretenses to gain more viewership. ZilianOP pretended to have a disability but exposed himself on accident, after he stood up out of his wheelchair that he was "bound" to.

He started walking away from his stream, but what he failed to realize was that his audience saw the whole thing live.

This of course sparked an uproar amongst fans, who then spread the clip to the rest of the internet, making it one of the most well-known clips online.

The streamer has since attempted to make a return to streaming. However, with the clip's massive popularity, he couldn't escape the fact that he willingly misled fans into believing he was suffering from something just for views.

While some entries on the list are certainly more severe than others, it is undeniable that every streamer on the list has made a decision that has been met with backlash.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul