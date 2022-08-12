5 streamers who've said things they regret on live stream

The unfiltered and unscripted nature of Twitch streams is a part of its charm and what could make it potentially dangerous for streamers. Blurting out the wrong thing could potentially be career-ending since it is impossible to erase the incident from the internet.

On this list, we take a look at five big streamers who wish they could've taken back what they said on their live streams.

5 streamers who wish they had a rewind button

1) Sanchovies

Twitch streamer Karim "Sanchovies" is primarily known for his League of Legends gameplay on his streams. However, a wider audience became more familiar with him earlier this year due to a strange saga following his ban from Twitch.

The Canadian was experiencing issues with his internet connection during a stream, leading him to voice his frustrations with his internet service provider. Although it was a running joke on his streams, he made a bomb threat on the headquarters of Rogers Communications on stream, receiving a ban from Twitch shortly after going offline.

Initially, he responded to the ban by saying that he didn't care. Later, he issued an apology on Twitter. Within hours of getting unbanned, he was banned again, seemingly for no reason. Perhaps it was a mistake by Twitch, as the ban was upheld for 23 more days and 30 days in total.

2) Destiny

Steven "Destiny" is a streamer on YouTube who used to stream on Twitch. His content typically consists of him playing strategy games or making political commentary and debates. Destiny has not been one for political correctness throughout his streaming career, frequently receiving bans from Twitch for using slurs on his stream.

It seems that he finally pushed things too far in March 2022 when he commented on a debate surrounding transgender women competing alongside cisgender women at sporting events. Destiny said that transgender women should not be allowed to compete with cisgender women because the former would dominate in every sport.

He received a permanent ban from the platform, and although he claims Twitch never gave him an official reason, he believes that his comment on that particular debate is what got him permabanned.

3) xQc

Felix "xQc" became the streamer he is today when he got into Overwatch, leading up to the game's release. He streamed regularly and went professional in the game's first year. During his time in the Overwatch League, he was known for being a bit hot-headed.

During a stream, after he and his team suffered a loss, he went on a homophobic rant about one of the players on the opposing team.

Although xQc has been involved in other controversies during his streaming career, he has been quick to disavow racist, s*xist, and homophobic behavior in recent times.

4) Ninja

Still holding the crown for most followers on Twitch, Tyler "Ninja" has had more eyes watching him than any other Twitch streamer. While that is tremendous for his career, it also means he's under more than his fair share of scrutiny.

During one of his streams, while singing along to a rap song by Logic, it sounded like the Fortnite streamer said the N-word. After receiving plenty of criticism, Ninja claimed that he did not say the word and that the incident was an unfortunate case of him getting tongue-tied.

Lending credibility to his side of the story, the song in question did not feature the N-word in its lyrics. However, he still claimed responsibility in his apology to fans.

5) Pewdiepie

Although his growth has slowed down in recent years, Felix "Pewdiepie" still holds the title for most subscribers on YouTube for a single person. It wasn't always smooth sailing for the YouTuber, as he weathered some major controversies, including some that made their way to the mainstream media.

In 2017 while playing Player Unknown's Battlegrounds on a live stream, he called an enemy player the N-word before realizing that he was on stream.

He was labeled a racist and a bigot in the media, but despite efforts to cancel him, he has maintained his presence on the internet. He recently found himself under fire again for mocking a deaf woman on TikTok. However, if this incident from 2017 wasn't enough to cancel him, it's hard to imagine that he'll ever be canceled.

