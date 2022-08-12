3 fastest-growing Twitch streamers of 2022

With Twitch streaming growing exponentially in the past couple of years, several content creators have used it as a platform to reach and boost their presence. The purple platform sees milestones set and achieved by its creators almost daily.

Coupled with that, several top entertainers have managed to rack up millions of followers within a short period, contributing majorly to the Amazon-owned platform's popularity.

That said, Twitch has gone to another level of popularity as the front leader of streaming in the gaming industry. It seems poised for another massive year of record-breaking performances.

With the numbers racking up each year, it's pretty interesting to see which streamer has already attracted the biggest crowd with their content.

These fast-growing Twitch streamers could end 2022 atop the overall list

3) xQc

(Image via xQc/Twitter)

Anyone familiar with the streaming space knows its shining star Felix "xQc." As of August 2022, the self-proclaimed Juicer has claimed the top spot for the most-watched channel, boasting over 11 million followers on his main Twitch channel alone.

The former Overwatch pro, along with his team, won the Overwatch World Cup in 2017 and was nominated for Esports Awards' best streamer of the year award in 2018, 2020, and 2021.

Although he did not get fame overnight, many fans and followers believe that Felix's unprecedented rise is mainly due to his controversial takes on several sensitive topics worldwide.

Be it calling out the infamous ASMR section on Twitch for the kind of content it promotes or indulging in major gambling streams and events, no one can match the online personality when it comes to having fans glued to their screens and his streams.

Not only that, but his over-the-top reactions, witty humor, and entertaining content have also contributed to his success. In this regard, as per the July 2022 statistics, xQc managed to hit the top spot with nearly 18.4 million hours watched.

Twitch viewership chart for July 2022 (Image via sullygnome.com)

Even though the Canadian has been banned from the purple platform a few times, there is no denying that he has built a loyal fan base for himself over the past couple of years.

2) Ironmouse

Ironmouse is currently one of the most popular and successful female VTubers on the purple platform, racking up over one million followers on the streaming platform. Starting in 2017, the pink-headed anime model has broken a few Twitch records, making history as the most subscribed ever female streamer on the site, surpassing Kkatamina.

Primarily known for her vibrant personality, the Vtuber started her streaming journey in 2017 as an independent creator but soon became an integral part of the renowned VShojo agency.

Ironmouse's tweet on becoming the most-subbed streamer (Image via Twitter/Ironmouse)

Ironmouse has a rare disease called Common Variable Immune Deficiency, which directly attacks the patient's immune system, making it much weaker. Due to this condition, the online personality is bedridden 24*7, closely monitored by machines and oxygen supply.

That said, streaming on the Amazon-owned platform has helped her get out of the dark phase and overcome the loneliness she has to deal with while being hooked up to machines.

Despite all the challenges, Ironmouse has built a massive and loyal fan base, surpassing many high-profile streamers and creators. From running a highly successful sub-marathon to celebrating five years on the purple platform, she is one of the most formidable names in the streaming sphere.

1) TommyInnit

With Minecraft's ever-increasing popularity, Tommy "TommyInnit" is the rising star of Twitch when it comes to its loyal fan base. The Brit is known for participating in several survival-multiplayer titles, including the popular Dream survival-multiplayer.

At first glance, viewers expected Tommy to be just another kid in the Minecraft community who is trying hard to make it big in the gaming industry. However, surprisingly, the reality was far from it.

His insane energy, interactive attitude, priceless reactions, incredible gameplay skills, and witty humor have endeared him to fans across Twitch and the YouTube communities.

His popularity skyrocketed in July 2020 after joining the Dream Team survival multiplayer (SMP) server, co-run by another famous Minecraft name, Dream. TommyInnit has collaborated with many notable faces in the Minecraft industry, including the legendary Technoblade himself.

With a slight change in his plans, he dipped into other titles, including Five Nights at Freddy's and 2020's star offering, Among Us.

Tommy is one of the most successful streamers in the gaming landscape, boasting over 7 million followers on Twitch alone.

Lastly, at the Streamer Awards 2022, he was awarded the title of Best Minecraft Streamer, much to the delight of his viewers.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

