5 superstar footballers who could get an upgrade in FIFA 23 ratings

FIFA 23 will be released on September 30, 2022, and fans worldwide will fight against each other and AI to prove their worth. The weapons of choice are the footballers who are realistically recreated in the game. Even before the matches start, the actual fight will begin in September once EA Sports starts revealing the ratings.

While player ratings reflect the performance of the players, they do not quite satisfy the fans at all times. The ratings are given to a footballer based on how they have performed between two games. Thus, a player's rating could increase, decrease, or have the same rating across multiple years.

The following five names have all performed brilliantly throughout the year, making them the ideal candidates for receiving buffs in FIFA 23. This should reflect in terms of new overalls and other stats.

Top 5 candidates in the world of football who should get an upgrade in FIFA 23

5) Vinicius Junior (80)

Vinicius Junior entered FIFA 22 after a sequence of underwhelming seasons, and one can understand why the Brazilian barely touched the 80 overall mark. Much has changed since then with the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti, who completely transformed Vinicius.

In a season where Real Madrid won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, Vinicius led from the front. He was one of the two leading attackers and shared the burden of scoring and creating goals alongside Karim Benzema.

It will be one of the strangest occurrences if Vinicius does not get an upgrade in FIFA 23. He has age on his side, and a potential rating of 85-86 seems more accurate for his performances.

Based on how much of a boost he gets, Vinicius could easily become one of the best attackers in FIFA 23. His playstyle also makes him extremely efficient in the game's meta.

4) Theo Hernandez (84)

Theo Hernandez's stocks have been high in the last couple of years and will surely increase even further given his performances last season. Hernandez has quickly become one of the best offensive wing-backs in the world. His ability to run with the ball wide and cross with pinpoint accuracy bode well for AC Milan as they won the Scudetto after a decade.

Theo Hernandez is expected to be a great option in FIFA 23 due to his pace, agility, and crossing. He is all set to become even more potent if he gets a deserved upgrade overall. It will make him one of the highest-rated defenders in the game and make him a hot pick for anyone in the Ultimate Team.

3) Erling Haaland (88)

Erling Haaland has been a machine on the field. The Norwegian now travels to the new pastures of the Premier League. Despite a major injury, Haaland showed no stopping last season for Borussia Dortmund. He has now averaged more than one goal per game for his previous side, leading to Manchester City triggering his previous release clause to secure his signature.

Given his performances and transfer, Haaland is expected to likely receive a boost in FIFA 23. The boost will not be much, and a rating of between 89-90 looks realistic. He will be another sought-after player in the game, irrespective of Career mode or Ultimate Team.

2) Mohamed Salah (89)

Mohamed Salah has been outstanding since he switched from Roma to Liverpool. The Egyptian has been simply sublime with his performances. 2021-22 has been a magnificent season for him, although Liverpool fell one short of the coveted Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Salah has consistently received upgrades following his excellent performances for the club from Merseyside. FIFA 23 could be the first instance where fans might be able to see his 90-rated card. It will be no less than what he deserves, and it will surely be an amazing card to play with.

1) Kylian Mbappe (91)

Lionel Messi was the highest-rated card in FIFA 22 with an overall 93. While the previous season hasn't been great for the Argentine, his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe showed no stopping. The French attacker took the league by storm with a high number of goals and assists and has retained his place on the cover of FIFA 23.

While the official ratings will not be revealed until September, many expect the French star to become the highest-rated footballer in the game.

While it is uncertain what his highest rating in FIFA 23 should be, Mbappe looks likely to receive a boost. He has been getting it consistently since breaking on to the scene with Monaco as a teenager. Mbappe is considered by many to be the best player in the game, and is set to get even better if he indeed gets another upgrade.

