5 things that could be added to Valheim in the future

Valheim has managed to amass over five million players in a little more than a month since the game's release in early access.

This is getting crazier and crazier, thank you so much! ⚔️🥰 #Valheim https://t.co/Hj0JkVC9rF — Valheim (@Valheimgame) March 3, 2021

The Viking-themed sandbox survival game has managed to create quite a reputation for itself. From the virtual realm featuring Norse-mythological references to the developers working dedicatedly to release new updates for the game, Valheim has a very positive future.

Additionally, the roadmap for Valheim in 2021 that the developers released has also confirmed some new content for the game. However, despite the developers' promises and revelations, there are certain things that players would enjoy in Valheim.

Considering the Viking-themed layout of Valheim's open-world, many additions can excite players. However, some of these additions could have a more significant impact than others. This article looks at the top five things that players could see soon in Valheim.

Probable additions to Valheim

#1 - Ridable animals

Considering how vast the entire map of Valheim is, it feels safe to say that the developers need to implement commuting for players to travel across the realm. Additionally, the commute shouldn't be something that allows players to teleport between locations.

Instead, the developers should introduce ridable horses. This addition will not only allow players to explore the vast open world of Valheim but also enjoy the aesthetic visuals of the game while doing so.

#2 - More biomes

According to the roadmap released by Iron Gate Studios, Valheim is guaranteed to receive at least three more biomes before the game's full release.

However, apart from these three confirmed biomes, many players have managed to find a mysterious biome only accessible after they fall off the "edge of the world" in Valheim.

#3 - Customizable tools and weapons

At this moment, players have no option to modify their tools or weapons in Valheim. However, considering the pace at which the game has been progressing, it might not be long before the developers implement this feature into the game.

The option to modify tools or weapons could add an even more immersive experience to Valheim (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

This process will not only allow players an even more immersive experience of Valheim but also allow players to personalize their tools and gears in the game.

#4 - Increasing inventory storage capacity

Since the game's release, players have been unable to expand the storage capacity of their inventory. Considering that Valheim is a sandbox survival game, players need to carry harvested resources, weapons, and armor inside their inventory.

Valheim slaps hard. Need more inventory space though @Valheimgame — Britta (@HelloBritta) March 2, 2021

However, due to the limited inventory capacity, players often find themselves running out of space and eventually returning to their bases. Only after the player empties their inventory can they again start collecting harvested resources.

It is expected that the developers will address this issue very soon, and players can expand their inventory storage capacity.

#5 - More bosses

Considering all the new biomes that have been announced for Valheim, it seems evident that each region will be accompanied by a new boss. Valheim currently features five hostile bosses that players can defeat to claim exclusive perks and benefits.

However, with multiple new biomes coming to Valheim and a bunch of new content for players to enjoy, it seems inevitable that there will be new bosses who pose a much more severe threat to the players.

