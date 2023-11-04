5 things you may have missed in Genshin Impact 4.2 trailer

HoYoverse just dumped a truckload of information regarding the upcoming Genshin Impact update in just one 3-minute video. Update trailers are usually made by compiling different footage from the update, paired with new voice lines from characters. Hence, anyone can miss out on some minute details that might be worth knowing ahead of the update's release.

This article will list five of the most significant details that were hidden in the trailer, hinting at upcoming events in Fontaine. Genshin Impact 4.2 will conclude the Archon Quest in the region, promising the community twists and turns in every way.

Disclaimer: A few points mentioned in this article are subjective and based solely on the writer's opinion.

Skirk's design, the Hexenzirkel, and more hidden information in the Genshin Impact 4.2 trailer

1) Skirk's design

Skirk's reveal can considered as one of the highlights from the trailer, let alone the livestream. A new character always means more theories and rumors in the community, including their involvement in the story, their powers, and more. While the overall story behind Skirk is no mystery, players wonder what role she might play in the current Fontaine arc.

Expand Tweet

As noticeable as she might have been for everyone, there is one particular aspect that many overlooked. From the angle in the trailer, it seems that there is a fish's fin growing out of Skirk's back, similar to the style of her attire. However, an attached fin can mean either that Skirk is the All-devouring Narwhal boss or that she's half-human.

Additional details will be revealed with the release of the update.

2) Multiple Furinas

Playable Furina (Image via Genshin Impact)

Another detail that many might have missed is the presence of more than one Hydro Archon in the trailer. The initial few seconds of the trailer showed a version of Furina with long hair, who will also become the playable version in the game. The second Furina, however, comes during the final few seconds of the trailer.

Different Furina (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here, she speaks in a more mature tone and has a short haircut, paired with an all-blue attire. The official cover poster for the 4.2 special program had multiple versions of Furina in different poses, hinting at perhaps a key plot point.

3) Narzissenkreuz conclusion

The major questline involving the Narzissenkreuz will most likely be concluded alongside the 4.2 update. At the 2:08 mark, the trailer shows the giant clock's hand falling from the ceiling and crashing into the roundtable located below. The final World Quest within this location ended with the hand about to Strike midnight.

Narzissenkreuz (Image via HoYoverse)

With the entire clock crashing down, it provides a major hint of the prophecy's failure, which is currently an assumption before the update's release.

4) Hexenzirkel's involvement

Aside from Skirk, other surprises for players included voice lines from Mona and Nicole. Many might be unfamiliar with the latter, as Nicole first made her appearance in the Sumeru's Archon quest "As Though Morning Dew." Her involvement with the Hexenzirkel was confirmed by Alice in the Mages' Tea Party.

Nicole's line included the following:

"The Prophecy..yes, what has been prophesized will be fulfilled."

Mona's lines were as follows:

"I know you're not a local, but I'd avoid getting too closer to any water that looks strange all the same. There's something ominous about it, the water I mean."

Hence, the involvement of both these characters strongly hints at Hexenzirkel's involvement or a few lore dumps in 4.2.

5) Childe vs. The Whale

Tartaglia with his Foul Legacy (Image via Genshin Impact)

While Childe was using his Foul Legacy in the trailer, many might have missed the fact that he was going against the All-Devouring Narwhal. Before the release of the update, many assumed that perhaps the Narwhal and Childe might be on the same side. However, this may not be the case.

Genshin Impact 4.2 raises more questions than answers with its trailer, making the upcoming Archon Quest the most unpredictable and awaited entry yet.