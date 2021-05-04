Genshin Impact 1.5 not only arrived with various events, but it also came with a brand new Spiral Abyss. This bi-weekly challenge is a chance for end-game players to test their team and improvements in the game.

In the new Spiral Abyss, players will have to face Hydro Abyss Herald and Electro Abyss Lector. The Abyss Lector is a brand new enemy, unlike the Abyss Herald that players would have fought in Genshin Impact 1.4.

5 tips to clear the Spiral Abyss Floor 11 in Genshin Impact 1.5

Spiral Abyss completion rewards in Genshin Impact

Spiral Abyss Floor 11 changes in Genshin Impact 1.5. This floor no longer has the obnoxious 11-2 defense mechanism, where it's replaced with a far easier one in 11-1. However, this does not make Floor 11 any easier as Genshin Impact 1.5 Spiral Abyss comes with its own twist.

To clear this floor, here are some tips players can use:

#1 - Bring cleansers

Bennett is an amazing cleanser in Genshin Impact

Floor 11 of the Spiral Abyss appears with a more annoying debuff than the last: Hydro debuff. This debuff is harder to cleanse than Electro debuff, and it's also very irritating.

Cleansing can be done by infusing the character with an element that will react with the debuff. This can be done by purposefully taking elemental damage from the enemies or by using skills that infuse the character with an element.

To cleanse Hydro debuff, players have to use Pyro or Anemo reactions. Therefore, players can bring Bennett and Jean as their cleanser for this floor. Unfortunately, Xinyan can't do the job as it takes two ticks of Pyro infusion to cleanse Hydro debuff.

#2 - Bring the right elements to fight the Fatui Skirmishers

Floor 11 Chamber 2 enemies in Spiral Abyss 1.5

In the second chamber of Floor 11, players have to face two waves of Fatui Skirmishers. Players need a Cryo character for the first half (Hydro skirmishers should ideally be killed before they generate their shield.)

For the second half, players will require a Cryo character for the Electro Fatui and a Claymore user or Geo character for the Geo Fatui.

#3 - Focus on Elemental Damage for Elemental Reaction

Diona and Lisa are a great option to deal with Abyss Herald's shield

The Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 1.5 emerged with two new enemies in tow. On Floor 11, players will have to face two Hydro Abyss Heralds. This fight is brought in the second half of the last chamber, so players should bring the correct party to avoid excessive repetitions.

The Hydro Abyss Herald can't be fought with brute force. After reaching a certain amount of HP, players will have to handle their Hydro shields. The Herald will die after the shield is broken, so it should be the players' sole mission. To do the job, players will have to use elemental attacks.

The best method currently requires the use of Cryo damage, so bow characters like Diona and Ganyu will be perfect. Other than that, players can also use catalyst users like Lisa and Yanfei for unlimited Elemental Damage.

Remember, Floor 11 has a Hydro debuff, so players should not rely on skill and burst to break the Herald's shield.

#4 - Utilize the Spiral Abyss blessing

Spiral Abyss phase-1 blessing in Genshin Impact 1.5

The phase-1 Spiral Abyss blessing amplifies Physical damage. Considering both Treasure Hoarders and Fatui Skirmishers are more vulnerable to Physical Damage, using a Physical character is a decent idea.

#5 - Pay attention to the floor's Leyline disorder

Floor 11 Leyline disorder in Genshin Impact 1.5

Not only a debuff, but Leyline disorder also comes with a buff. On Floor 11, Physical Damage gains a whopping 75% boost. If players pair this with the current Spiral Abyss blessing, they can create a Physical Damage beast for Floor 11.

The new Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 1.5 comes with refreshing new mechanics that require players to come up with new strategies. Although it can be difficult, the challenge will surely bring new excitement to the gameplay.

