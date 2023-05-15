5 toughest early-game bosses in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom features many terrifying new bosses to defeat. Among them, certain bosses prove considerably more difficult to overcome, particularly during the game's early stages. Without appropriate weapons, shields, and armor, it can be incredibly tough to go against these bosses unless you know the tactics required to beat them.

This list will look at the five most challenging early-game bosses in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. We will also give you some tricks and tips to defeat these bosses.

The Hinox and four other terrifying early-game bosses in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Queen Gibdo

The Queen Gibdo fight in-game (Image via Nintendo)

You will get the option of taking on the Lightning Temple in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom early on in the game though you can save it for later if you're not up for the challenge. This Lightning Temple is where the scary Queen Gibdo lies, who can be a daunting opponent if you are unprepared.

Queen Gibdo is a moth-like creature that can fire beams of sand at you along with tornado-like strikes. However, the difficulty intensifies when she produces Gibdo nests across the arena, spawning new monsters. Your best bet here is to use the lightning strike ability along with your bow and arrow to destroy these nests, after which the situation becomes relatively easy to handle.

Hinox

The Hinox can be easily defeated by long-range combat (Image via Nintendo)

The Hinox is a recurring mini-boss in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and is a huge cyclops-like creature. You will face the Hinox several times throughout your journey, but the key to defeating it is mostly the same.

All you need to do before you take on the Hinox is to have a quiver of arrows and a bow at your disposal. The Hinox is slow and has a weak spot in his eye you can target. Shoot him in the eye with an arrow and switch to your melee weapon when he comes close to deal further damage. Just be careful not to get too close, as he can squash you into the ground.

Here's a more in-depth guide on The Hinox and how to defeat it.

Gleeoks

The Gleeoks are also recurring mini-bosses that Link will face in his adventures, although most encounters will be in the air. These Gleeoks are colossal Hydra-like creatures with three heads. When facing a Gleeok, the best way to fight them is to dodge their long-range attacks by flying over or past their heads and then using arrows to hit those heads.

Another way to make the fight easier is using elemental arrows to make the Gleeok vulnerable and cause more damage. By rapidly shooting all three heads, the Gleeok will become stunned and crash to the ground, allowing Link to employ melee weapons and ultimately defeat the creature.

Flux Constructs

There are different versions of The Flux Construct, deducted by their numbers (Image via Nintendo)

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, one of the initial bosses you encounter is the Flux Constructs. These scary, block-like creatures make multiple appearances throughout the game. While they are challenging to deal with, the fight is unlike other boss fights in the game as it also involves a puzzle element.

To defeat the Flux Construct in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you must target the shining cube that holds the Construct’s Core. You must wait for the Construct to attack and target these cubes. It’s up to you to find the shining cube and hit it before the Construct is ready to strike again. Repeat this process until the cube is destroyed.

Battle Talus

The Battle Talus can be a surprisingly tough fight in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. This boss is accompanied by three Bokoblins that must be dealt with from a distance before you engage in the main boss fight. Once you're done with the Bokoblins, the real challenge begins.

To overcome this fight in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, make your way onto the Talus using the ascend ability, then target the Battle Talus’s weak spot known as the "ore deposit." Use your strongest weapons to inflict as much damage as possible. Using elemental weapons, such as ice or fire, is also helpful in dealing extra damage. If you take a lot of time, the Talus can shake you off or throw rocks at you, making the process even longer.

