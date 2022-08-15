5 Twitch streamers who own exotic cars

Streamers who have made it big on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube often boast of having an incredible amount of wealth. Among their many prized possessions, cars often come up.

Online streaming has taken off over the last decade or so, and this has allowed streamers to have a life where they can almost compete with conventional celebrities such as athletes and actors.

While having an expensive or lavish car is not always on the streamers' agenda, with many choosing to live a more toned down lifestyle, there are others who prefer to spend their hard earned money on new wheels.

This listicle will talk about five such Twitch streamers who possess exotic cars.

From Audi to Lamborghini: 5 expensive cars owned by streamers

1) Dr DisRespect - Lamborghini Diablo VT

Although Guy "Dr DisRespect" has never showed off his Lamborghini on camera, the two-time world champion has confessed on multiple occasions about his prized possession. He went on to H3 Podcast in 2017 and revealed that he doesn't take out his Lamborghini because he considers it a "collector item" and doesn't want to vlog it for his fans.

In late 2020 however, he announced that he had crashed his red Lamborghini. It did not stop the mustached maverick from going out and buying another car in a very short period of time.

2) TimTheTatman - Jeep Gladiator

Timothy "TimTheTatman" is a big guy and it is only fitting that he rides a big set of wheels. The Fortnite YouTuber is known for having a custom-made all-black Hennessey Maximus Jeep Gladiator.

The most incredible feature about his car is the fact that it is supercharged with a V8 Hellcat engine which yields over 1K brake horsepower. A usual Gladiator with the remarkable Hellcat engine would cost around $150,000, but with TimTheTatman's model being specially customized, the price is likely to be substantially higher, closer to $200,000.

3) Ali-A - Audi R8 V10 plus

Alastair "Ali-A" showed off his Audi R8 in a YouTube video in 2015. With a black-on-black Audi R8 V10 plus, the R8 combines functionality and efficiency to become one of the best "all-around" supercars.

Assuming he bought the car fresh, the R8 V10 Plus would have cost the streamer around $174,000. In addition to having a black R8, Ali-A has a white model as well, which he revealed in 2016.

4) Tfue - Tesla Model X

Former Fortnite streamer Turner "Tfue" is presently among the highest earning Twitch creators with over 11 million followers on the platform. Back in early 2019, when he was still at his peak, Turner revealed that he had purchased a brand new Tesla Model X.

Upon revealing his new car on Twitter, Tfue received a reply from none other than Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Tesla produces automated battery-charged cars that are environmentally friendly. The Model X is presently priced at around $100K.

5) CyanidePlaysGames - McLaren 720s

Lauri "CyanidePlaysGames" has over 460,000 followers on Twitch and is a variety streamer. With a large percentage of his VODs and streams centered on the driving game Assetto Corsa Competizione, it's no shock that he is a car enthusiast.

In 2018 and 2019, he preferred a McLaren 720s. The content creator would have paid around $282,000 new for the car, which is widely regarded as one of the best McLarens ever made.

With the world of Twitch streamers being vast, here are some notable names that narrowly missed out on the list: Lirik (BMW M3), MontanaBlack88 (Lamborghini Huracan Performante), NICKMERCS (Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupe), Ludwig (Volswagen Jetta), Pokimane (BMW 8 Series) and TheRealKnossi (Porsche Panamera).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan