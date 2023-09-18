5 units to avoid using with Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

Fu Xuan is the newest character in Honkai Star Rail and was introduced to the trailblazers in Version 1.0, The Rail Unto the Stars. She is the Master Diviner of the Xianzhou Luofu's Divination Commission and one of the six charioteers of the Luofu. She specializes in aiding her allies on the battlefield by soaking up incoming damage.

Fu Xuan is a support character who treads on the Path of Preservation and assists her team with her damage-tanking capability. While other characters of this kind focus on providing shields, Fu Xuan completely absorbs the damage directed at her. While she is an excellent character, a few Honkai Star Rail units do not synergize well with her.

This article lists some of the characters that trailblazers should not pair with Fu Xuan and discusses the reasons behind the choices.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Gepard, Luocha, March 7th, and two other characters to avoid playing alongside Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

1) Gepard

Gepard (Image via HoYoverse)

The captain of the Silvermane Guards, Gepard wields the Ice element and is an exceptional support character in Honkai Star Rail. Hailing from the Path of Preservation, he assists his team by shielding his allies. He can also dish out massive amounts of Ice damage and hinder the enemy's movement by freezing them.

Fu Xuan is also a Path of Preservation character and specializes in tanking damage. Thus, pairing Gepard with Fu Xuan is somewhat superfluous as they tread the same path and have similar utility. Players are better off deploying another DPS character instead of Gepard.

2) Luocha

Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Luocha is the foreign merchant carrying a huge mysterious coffin with him in Honkai Star Rail. Treading on the Path of Abundance, Luocha excels at healing his allies. His kit consists of abilities revolving around healing, hindering the enemy's movement, and dispelling buffs from his enemies.

When fully built, Fu Xuan can become immortal and dominate the battlefield. She can also heal herself when her HP falls under 50%, rendering Loucha's heals insignificant to her. Thus, it appears wasteful to pair Luocha with Fu Xuan when players can instead choose a buff or de-buff-oriented support character such as Tingyun or Pela.

3) March 7th

March 7th (Image via HoYoverse)

March 7th, the energetic girl of the Astral Express is an appreciable four-star free-to-play character in Honkai Star Rail. She also treads on the Path of Preservation and specializes in shielding her allies.

March 7th's skill provides shields that can protect only one ally at a time. Therefore, in various skirmishes, her allies might die before receiving shields due to her ability's limitations. March 7th's abilities are rendered useless compared to Fu Xuan's ability to instantly absorb all the damage directed at her teammates. Thus, players should avoid pairing March 7th with Fu Xuan as she can easily outclass March 7th.

4) Bailu

Bailu (Image via HoYoverse)

Bailu, the high elder of the Vidyadhara, who is also known as the Healer Lady in the Xianzhou Luofu, was introduced in version 1.0. She can be obtained from the Stellar and Limited-time character warp banners in Honkai Star Rail. Bailu treads on the Path of Abundance, wields the Lightning element, and excels in aiding her allies by healing them.

Bailu is an excellent support character with substantial healing potential. But Fu Xuan's kit helps her to stay alive for an extended amount of time without any help. While Bailu can ensure that Fu Xuan survives longer, players are better off using a second DPS character to exert more offensive pressure.

5) Trailblazer (Preservation)

Trailblazer, the main character of Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The Trailblazer of the Preservation path is a decent choice for players who do not have access to exceptional healers or tank characters in Honkai Star Rail. The Trailblazer wields the Fire element and can also deal a significant amount of damage to enemies. Players can unlock the Preservation Trailblazer in the fight against Cocolia in the Trailblaze Mission, The Return.

The Trailblazer can provide shields and aid their allies on the battlefield. However, since Fu Xuan also treads on the Preservation path and has the ability to absorb enemy damage, the Trailblazer's abilities are rendered less effective. Thus, it is recommended that players should use characters excelling in buff-oriented support or damage dealing, such as Bronya or Blade.