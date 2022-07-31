5 upcoming video game remakes/remasters to look forward to

Video game remakes/remasters serve as a reintroduction of an older game to a new generation of players. Typically, remasters include overhauled textures and reworked framerates to work well with next-gen consoles. On the other hand, remakes are recreations of older video games built from the ground up in a new game engine.

Remakes and remasters are quite a gift to nostalgic fans who crave to relive their favorite video games of the past but find that the original game hasn’t aged well in terms of graphics and gameplay. Thus, remakes and remasters of beloved titles tend to get a lot of attention, despite generally not bringing anything new to the table.

As 2022 waxes on, there have been new announcements of some remakes and remasters, which have become quite the topic of conversation throughout the last few months. These are highly anticipated restorations of dormant series of beloved games from the past, which deserve to be passed on to a new audience. Here are five upcoming video game remakes/remasters to look forward to.

5 video game remasters/remakes arriving in the future

1) Resident Evil 4

Capcom has been highly successful in their remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3, so it was only a matter of time before another title was announced. The fact that it was Resident Evil 4 that got this treatment was a joy for many fans, as it is considered to be the best video game of the series.

Featuring a story revolving around Leon Kennedy, who is sent to a village located in Europe in search of Ashley Graham, the daughter of the president of the United States. The game takes place a few years after the events at Racoon City, from which Leon, accompanied by Claire Redfield and Sherry Birkin, managed to escape.

The storyline is seemingly being reimagined while retaining its original direction. The game will feature an over-the-shoulder camera angle, which the original Resident Evil 4 first introduced but will feature updated controls and mobility. It is reportedly expected to feature more terrifying character designs, darker backgrounds, and environments to make it scarier than the original video game.

2) Dead Space

Dead Space is a survival horror video game set in space, created by Glen Scofield and developed by EA, and originally released in 2008. It was one of the most critically acclaimed games of the year, but after the sequels underperformed, a remake seemed like the only way to bring back the series.

In July 2021, it was reported that a remake of Dead Space was in the works in EA’s Motive studios, which were building the game from the ground up. Using EA’s Frostbite engine, the goal is to redesign all assets, character models, and environments and leave the story untouched. The game will seemingly adopt an “uninterrupted sequence shot” format, similar to what was seen in 2018’s God of War.

In the original video game, players found themselves in the role of Isaac Clarke, an engineer sent to the USG Ishimura Space Mining vessel to investigate its derelict status. Once aboard, Isaac witnessed that most of the crew were dead and mutated into terrifying hostile creatures, dubbed Necromorphs.

3) The Last of Us Part I

Originally a 2013 video game released for the PS3, The Last of Us is getting a remake and is being rebranded as The Last of Us Part I, possibly to better fit in with the sequel. The new game will be released for the PS5 on September 2, 2022, and will reportedly also get a PC release sometime in the future.

This remake is not just a rehash of the original title, as it is said to be a total overhaul of the game. The gameplay will reportedly be more in line with the second game in the series, which was released in 2020, and will also feature improved controls and expanded accessibility options.

Exploration and combat will also be seeing an upgrade, as well as richer environments with significantly better lighting. The character models of both protagonists Joel and Ellie have been replaced with those more in line with their looks from the second game as well. The overall story and narrative will seemingly remain untouched, though.

4) Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

After Final Fantasy VII Remake wowed fans with its fantastic graphics and retelling of the original story, but with a twist, fans have been waiting for news regarding when the game’s narrative will continue. Thankfully, a new announcement came during the 25th Anniversary Celebration Broadcast for the original game.

The highly anticipated sequel to the game is known as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which will serve as the second part of the trilogy. Little to no story details are available for this game at the moment, although Sephiroth will seemingly feature heavily in its story.

While this all started as a simple remake, throughout the story of FF VII Remake, it became clear that this was not going to be a 1:1 adaptation of the original game. The narrative has diverged quite a lot, and guesses are that by the end of the upcoming second game, things will look quite different from the 1997 game.

5) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Possibly the best Star Wars RPG ever to exist, Knights of the Old Republic was developed by BioWare and originally released on July 15, 2003. This is a beloved title for fans of Star Wars lore, as well as the iconic BioWare games, and as such, the announcement of a remake was a surprise for many, to be sure, but a welcome one.

Set approximately 4000 years before the events of the original trilogy of movies, the original game’s story revolved around the Jedi at the height of their power during the reign of the Old Republic. Telling a story that is now iconic and featuring a character who would go on to become a fan favorite among Star Wars fans, the video game was iconic in every sense of the word.

While little is known regarding the project as of yet, the remake is reportedly being undertaken by the developer Aspyr in partnership with Sony. As of now, the game is only slated to be released for Microsoft Windows and PlayStation 5. It is also unclear if this remake will be canon to Star Wars’ main continuity, as following Disney’s acquisition of LucasArts, the original game was written out of canon.

