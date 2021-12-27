5 video game sequels in 2021 that exceeded all expectations 

Although some franchises keep on churning out sequels every year, getting the balance right in the sequel to a popular game is really difficult. There is always something in the predecessor that the players adore that inadvertently gets changed in the successor. The stories, the mechanics and even the aesthetics always have the chance to go awry while attempting a sequel.

Thus, special praise must be bestowed upon those who do come out with the next chapter that upholds not only what made the predecessor great but builds upon it to give the new one a life of its own. Here's a look at the video game sequels that came out this year that got almost everything right.

5 video game sequels released in 2021 that players must try out

The urge to churn out sequels and turn a lucrative product into a franchise is present across all mediums, be it books, movies or video games. However, more often than not, this is a failed endeavor.

But in 2021, a number of games got it right. The five video game sequels listed below not only managed to garner positive reviews among players but also shared numerous nominations and accolades.

5 titles from 2021 which were excellent sequels:

Halo Infinite

Forza Horizon 5

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Hitman 3

1) Halo Infinite

Developer - 343 Industries.

- 343 Industries. Platforms - Microsoft Windows, Xbox One and X|S.

- Microsoft Windows, Xbox One and X|S. Released on - 8 December 2021.

The one-year delay of Halo Infinite's release has definitely paid dividends as the latest addition to the popular first-person shooter franchise has been called the perfect entry, encapsulating everything that Halo stands for.

With a free multiplayer element that was made available before the campaign was released, Halo Infinite has robustly built on its predecessors' mechanics to curate an unmissable experience for players.

2) Forza Horizon 5

Developer - Playground Games.

- Playground Games. Platforms - Microsoft Windows, Xbox One and X|S.

- Microsoft Windows, Xbox One and X|S. Released on - 9 November 2021.

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the best additions to the series and has taken the genre of racing video games up a notch. Set in the sprawling open world of Mexico with dynamic weather and pristine graphics, Forza Horizon 5 manages to cater to both normal players and car aficionados by providing a plethora of cars to choose from.

Forza Horizon 5 has quickly become one of the best games of the year and won 'Best Sports/Racing Game' at The Game Awards 2021. Players can hop into the driver's seat and take their favorite vehicle for a spin in this breathtakingly beautiful open world.

3) Psychonauts 2

Developer - Double Fine.

- Double Fine. Platforms - Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and X|S.

- Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and X|S. Released on - 25 August 2021.

The young Psychonaut trainee Raz returns in this sequel that was announced more than half a decade ago. The predecessor wed platforming elements to an adventure storytelling game and created a masterpiece that became hugely popular. The sequel has masterfully managed to one-up the original.

Psychonauts 2's story is an engaging, mind-bending, visceral narrative that forces players to take notice of it. In the vividly colorful world that the developers create, the characters play out alcoholism, family issues, guilt and grief among others.

4) Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Developer - Insomniac Games.

- Insomniac Games. Platforms - PlayStation 5.

- PlayStation 5. Released on - 11 June 2021.

The PlayStation exclusive Ratchet and Clank is a popular third-person action platformer. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is the sixteenth installment in the long running series. The animated movie-like experience of the game has drawn a lot of praise from the players as the picturesque diverse environments wowed countless. On top of that, it is exclusive to the latest PlayStation only, a move that was bold and ultimately seems to have paid off.

5) Hitman 3

Developer - IO Interactive.

- IO Interactive. Platforms - Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and X|S, Nintendo Switch.

- Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and X|S, Nintendo Switch. Released on - 20 January 2021.

As the final entry to the World of Assassination trilogy, Hitman 3 goes out in a blaze of glory. Players once again don the role of the genetically-engineered assassin Agent 47 in hunting down the Partners. The levels are as intricately designed as those of its predecessors' and afford the players freedom for experimentation and exploration.

Hitman 3 received its due recognition by winning the 'PC Game of the Year' at the 2021 Golden Joystick Awards. IO Interactive has mentioned that this is only the end of the trilogy and not the last game in the franchise. Excitedly, IO Interactive is taking up another secretive agent, codenamed 007, for their next project.

