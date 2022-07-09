5 video game two-wheelers we would love to ride in real life

Through rides and vehicles, players are able to experience some of the most iconic moments in video games. Over the years there have been many games that have introduced fans to some of the coolest vehicles, many that players have wanted to ride in real life as well.

Hence, today’s list will go over some of the best two-wheelers in video games that players would like to get a hold of in real life.

Note: The list of games mentioned below is subjective and reflects the writer's personal opinions on the matter. It is in no way a universal consensus that reflects the feelings of the wider community, and should therefore not be taken as such.

Video game bikes that we want to try out in real life

1) Hardy-Daytona (Final Fantasy VII/Remake)

The Hardy-Daytona is one of the most iconic bikes in video games (Image via Final Fantasy VII Remake)

Cloud’s motorcycle in Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VII Remake is as iconic in the franchise as his Buster Sword. It is used by Cloud during the party’s escape from the Shinra building.

The scene leads to a minigame, where Cloud maneuvers the vehicle alongside a pick-up truck while using his sword to ward off all the chasing enemies. In the original game, the minigame was replayable at the Gold Saucer’s Wonder Square, where players could get GP and a Speed Source for their efforts.

In the remake, the minigame is played in the final chapter, called Destiny’s Crossroads, which can be skipped entirely in New Game Plus.

One lesser-known fact about the video game’s Hardy-Daytona is that it is modeled around a real-life vehicle. The two-wheeler was named after the manufacturer Harley-Davidson and the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, and is considered by many to be one of the best representations of two-wheelers in the game.

2) Cavaliere (Devil May Cry 5)

The Cavaliere doubles as a weapon (Image via Devil May Cry 5)

One of Cavaliere's most interesting traits is that it is not just a bike - it is a weapon for Dante as well. The Cavalier is a fusion of a black motorcycle with sections of Cavaliere Angelo’s demonic metal armor.

The front resembles Angelo’s helmet, and the bat-wing-like decoration gives it some exceptional aesthetic properties, making it one of the coolest looking rides in video game history.

In its melee form, the handlebars slide to where the gas tank meets the seat, with the seat itself breaking off in two, allowing the weilder to use the wheels as a buzzsaw.

The Devil May Cry development team wanted to include a motorcycle and a weapon in the series, with their first successful attempt in Devil May Cry 2.

3) Master Cycle Zero (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild)

Zelda's Master Cycle Zero is something video game fans would love to ride in real life (Image via Zelda: Breath of the Wild)

Master Cycle Zero is another incredibly designed two-wheeler that players would most definitely like to ride in real life. The item is a rune obtained by beating Monk Maz Koshia in Breath of the Wild's “EX The Champions’ Ballad main quest.

After obtaining the rune, the Master Cycle Zero will appear on the loading screen alongside the Divine Beast. Hence, when Link returns to the Great Plateau, he is free to use it as he pleases while exploring the various secrets of the Hyrule Kingdom.

The vehicle comes equipped with a headlight. As it runs on fuel, players will need to replenish it by holding certain materials and inserting them into the bike tank directly.

One of the best features of Master Cycle Zero is that it can perform jumping actions, which is known as the Zero Jump feature. It even allows Link to replicate the same combat moves that he has when he is mounted on a horse.

4) Shiva Sisters (Final Fantasy XIII)

The Shiva Twins merge into one bike in the video game (Image via Final Fantasy XIII)

Shiva, also known as the Twin Sisters of Shiva in the video game, is Snow's Eidolan, made up of the two siblings of Nix and Stiria, who are ice-elemental mechanical women that can merge together to make a bike.

Aesthetically, its as cool as its core element, with the elder sister Stiria having dark blue skin and a claw mark on the right eye. She gives the motorcycle its dark blue and white color palette and bronze highlights.

Stiria forms the front part of the bike, with her head acting as the handle and her torso acting as the front portion of the vehicle itself.

Nix, on the other hand, has pale blue skin and silver metal armor. Her headdress becomes the back wheel, with her forearms and head serving as the seat as well as the backrest.

Eidolons are entities in Final Fantasy XIII who live in Valhalla and answer to Goddess Etro.

5) Johanna (Persona 5/Royale)

Makoto's Persona is an incredibly cool bike in the Megaten video game (Image via Persona 5)

Makoto Nijima’s persona in Persona 5 is a motorcycle based on Pope Joan, a historical medieval figure who reigned as the pope for a very short period of time. As a woman, she went against the Catholic Church’s tradition of the male pope, where many stories surrounding her described her as talented and learned who disguised herself as a man, often at the behest of a lover.

Her rendition as a persona in the latest franchise entry turns her into an incredibly cool silver bike who specializes in dealing Nuclear attacks to enemies.

She comes with healing, as well as defensive skills as well, making her one of the best support characters in the title.

