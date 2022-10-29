5 ways to collect maximum primogems for Nahida banner in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's latest patch 3.2 update is scheduled to launch on November 02, 2022. Official announcements have confirmed that Nahida will debut in the new version update.

Nahida's showcase 3.2 livestream has shown tons of potential as a Dendro enabler. There's no doubt that many from the community will start pooling their Primoegms to acquire her from the rate-up banner. Keep in mind that players can always opt to spend real-world currency to buy Crystal Genesis, which can be converted to Primoegms later.

Daily commission, new limited events, and more ways to collect Primogems for Nahida banner in Genshin Impact 3.2

Nahida's debut in the upcoming banners has increased the hype for the Genshin Impact 3.2 update. Dendro Archon will be using Catalyst weapons and has great potential as an enabler who can perform on-field or off-field.

Each update comes with different methods that players can use to gain Primogems. Since F2P players have limited access to earning Primogems, they should definitely take advantage of what the new patch has to offer.

Given below are 5 methods that players can use to collect maximum Primogems in the first half of the patch 3.2 update.

5) Blessing of the Welkin Moon

Blessing of the Welkin Moon (image via HoYoverse)

This is the only paid method in Genshin Impact that players can consider if they want a steady source to gain Primogems. The Blessing of Welkin Moon will offer 90 Primogems every day for 30 days. Additionally, players are also rewarded with a 300 Genesis Crystal when they purchase the Blessing of the Welkin Moon.

Nahida's banner will be active in the first half of the patch 3.2 update. Hence, players can collect around 1740 Primogems to wish for her rate-up banner.

4) Update Maintenance Compensation

Update maintenance compensation (image via HoYoverse)

Before the global launch of patch 3.2, Genshin Impact servers will be shut down for maintenance. During maintenance breaks, players cannot access their accounts in-game. The maintenance usually lasts for around five hours before the new update is released.

The developers will provide 600 Primogems as a form of compensation for the inconvenience. The rewards will be sent directly to the in-game mailbox. Make sure to claim the rewards within 30 days or else they will expire.

3) Paimon's Bargain Shop

Collect Intertwined Fates from Paimon's bargain shop (image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact fans can collect five Intertwined Fates and five Acquaint Fates from the Paimon's bargain shop. Players will need to exchange stardust, which can be acquired by summoning any character/weapon banner.

2) New Limited Events

The Genshin Impact version 3.2 update brings five new events for players to enjoy. Players can participate in these to get around 2500+ Primogems. Here is a list of events planned to drop in patch 3.2:

Fabulous Fungus Frenzy Adventurer's Trials Hypostatic Symphony Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens Marvelous Merchandise

1) Daily Commission

Daily Commission (image via HoYoverse)

These are the daily sources of Primogems for all Genshin Impact players. Individuals can choose from any region (Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, Sumeru) to start their commissions. These commissions are usually easy to finish and players need 5-10 minutes to complete all four of them.

Completing each commission rewards players with 10 Primogems. Once all four commissions are taken care of, visit Katheryne at the Adventurer's Guild to collect an additional 20 Primogems. With this, players can collect around 60 Primogems each day just from daily commissions.

