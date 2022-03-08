"50% chance of f***ing your entire life": Battlefield 2042 player enraged at a bug that disables scopes

Battlefield 2042 is about to complete five months since its release, and the game still contains a host of bugs. A bizarre one has been encountered by a player who took to Reddit to express their frustration. The bug blocks the ability to aim properly when the player dismounts a vehicle, and to make matters worse, it happens randomly.

An upcoming patch is finally set to add a functional scoreboard, but there are remaining issues. One such issue that has been put forward by Reddit user u/AWU_Hades could be game-breaking based on the situation.

Battlefield 2042 bug disables scoped aiming

Battlefield 2042 encourages competitive gameplay due to its multiplayer-only nature. In such a setting, every player wants to shoot as efficiently as possible, including shooting with scope and hipfire. This is fine as long as the player chooses to use the method most suitable.

According to Reddit user u/AWU_Hades, the bug has existed since the very first day. According to the player, the bug disables players from aiming with a scope or iron sight when it's triggered.

The bug seems to be triggered when players exit vehicles, but it has a 50% chance to trigger every time. If it does, players will have to rely on hipfire until they get killed and respawn.

Several players also responded with approval and with one player even called out a particular vehicle as the trigger factor. While the experience differs from case to case, many Battlefield 2042 players have been victims.

The situation alone is quite serious when considering how long the bug has been present. It gets even worse due to the gigantic size of the map, as it makes vehicles optimal.

It remains to be seen when DICE will acknowledge and solve this bug. The upcoming scoreboard already has some unhappy players who think it's too complex.

The complexities become even more profound due to bugs like the one mentioned above. The lack of content can be made up for if the core gameplay is good. When the core gameplay has so many bugs, it becomes a poor experience for everyone.

When the trailer was released, DICE and EA had promised a great deal of ambition. Since then, it has become apparent that the required work has not been done. While the lack of content has been one of the prime reasons for criticism, the bugs have made life even more difficult. It can be claimed that the bugs have played a role in the delay of fresh content.

