50 cool and stylish names for Free Fire

In Garena Free Fire, 50 players parachute on to an island where they fight each other, and the last man standing gets the Booyah. Hence, to stand out from the crowd, some gamers incorporate various symbols and fonts into their names. Simultaneously, others do not care much about this and have a simple in-game name (IGN).

If users are looking for a cool and stylish name, they are in the right place, as we have compiled a list of 50 such monikers.

Also read: TSG Jash vs TSG Ritik: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

50 unique names for Free Fire

#1 BadKarma

#2 ₲ⱧØ₴₮

#3 ᗪᗴᖴᗴᗩ丅

#4 h€ℓℓ

#5 ₣ℓα₥єֆ

Advertisement

#6 ŇƗǤĦŦΜΔŘ€

#7 DΞДD

#8 SHФΓ

#9 ΔυяΔ

#10 ŦØŘƤ€ĐØ

#11 fυяу

#12 ȟ¤ȽȽ¤Ψ

#13 🇸🇱🇦🇺🇬🇭🇹🇪🇷

#14 ŴŘ€ĆҜΔǤ€

#15 乙乇尺ㄖ

#16 DΣƧƬIПY

#17 𝕯𝖊𝖆𝖙𝖍

#18 FLΛMΣ

#19 Đ@Ɽ₭

#20 𝕀𝕟𝕊𝕒𝕟𝕖

#21 𝓑𝓻𝓾𝓽𝓮

#22 尺乇卂卩乇尺

#23 𝕁𝕠𝕝𝕥

#24 ₲Ɽł₥

#25 тяσℓℓ

#26 ⱠØ₴Ɇ

#27 ŞŦΔŘ

#28 🅔🅛🅘🅣🅔

#29 『ᴬʳʳᵒʷ』

#30 尺ムG𐊤

#31 ωσℓƒ

#32 DΞVIL

#33 ALIΞN

#34 sтαя

#35 βOTツ

#36 𝔹𝕖𝕒𝕤𝕥

#37 乇VØ

#38 ₦ɆØ₦

#39 ₩₳ɌɌƗØɌ

#40 彡N๏๏乃

#41 ㄗㄥ丹ㄚモ尺彡

#42 Prø々

#43 SKuŁlŁ

#44 TØXÌĆ

#45 ░B░O░S░S░

#46 𝓜𝓪𝓼𝓽𝓮𝓻𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓭

#47 Fʋʀƴ

#48 G𝔥øsT

#49 ŁÈÔ々

#50ＰｈｏｅｎｉX

How to change the name in Garena Free Fire.

Players get a chance to set their IGN when they play the game for the first time. They can change it later on in the game as well, but at a cost. It is crucial to note that, to change the name, users will have to spend 390 diamonds.

It is straightforward to change the name in Garena Free Fire, as seen in the steps below.

Step 1: Players can start the game and click on the profile icon on the screen's top-left corner.

Step 2: They have to press on the yellow icon below their names.

Step 3: A dialogue box will appear, prompting users to enter the new name.

Step 4: They can do so and then click the OK button.

Also read: Total Gaming vs Desi Gamers: Who has better stats in Free Fire?